Cody Garbrandt secures KO win against Raphael Assuncao at the buzzer at UFC 250

Cody Garbrandt celebrates after his knockout victory over Raphael Assuncao of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Cody Garbrandt didn’t have much time to work with on Saturday night at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Garbrandt was backed into the wall as time was rapidly ticking down in the second round of his bantamweight bout with Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. The fight was almost certainly headed to the third round.

That, however, is when Garbrandt struck.

With just one second left in the second round, Garbrandt drilled a perfect shot straight to Assuncao’s face, knocking him out cold as the horn blew.

Garbrandt hit Assuncao so hard, he struggled to even sit on the stool in the Octagon while receiving medical attention after the fight.

The win, his first since 2016, snapped a three-fight losing streak for Garbrandt. He now boasts an 11-3 record. Assuncao has now lost three straight himself, following a pair of losses last year. 

Though there was already an impressive walk-off knockout earlier in the night, the UFC world was quick to give Garbrandt the edge on social media.

