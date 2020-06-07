Cody Garbrandt secures KO win against Raphael Assuncao at the buzzer at UFC 250
Cody Garbrandt didn’t have much time to work with on Saturday night at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.
Garbrandt was backed into the wall as time was rapidly ticking down in the second round of his bantamweight bout with Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. The fight was almost certainly headed to the third round.
That, however, is when Garbrandt struck.
With just one second left in the second round, Garbrandt drilled a perfect shot straight to Assuncao’s face, knocking him out cold as the horn blew.
Cody Garbrandt is back #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/6W2R0LZ3nI
— Josh📌 (@_jrickz) June 7, 2020
Garbrandt hit Assuncao so hard, he struggled to even sit on the stool in the Octagon while receiving medical attention after the fight.
OH. MY. #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/dQk4RcvmUQ
— UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2020
The win, his first since 2016, snapped a three-fight losing streak for Garbrandt. He now boasts an 11-3 record. Assuncao has now lost three straight himself, following a pair of losses last year.
Though there was already an impressive walk-off knockout earlier in the night, the UFC world was quick to give Garbrandt the edge on social media.
OMG!!! @Cody_Nolove #UFC250
— Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) June 7, 2020
Buzzer beater KO! That was nice!! #ufc250
— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 7, 2020
Omgawd the bantamweights are scary tonight. #ufc250
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 7, 2020
Ko of the year!!!
— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) June 7, 2020
Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat Talk about “on the buzzer” #ufc250
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020
Knockout at the buzzer!!! WOAH
— Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020
WOW WHAT A SHOT!! #UFC250
— Edmen Shahbazyan (@edmenshahbazyan) June 7, 2020
Wooooooooooooooooooow #nolove @Cody_Nolove #UFC250 👊🏿
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 7, 2020
Cody is on tonight...for now!! #ufc250
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020
Wow hell of a highlight 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 7, 2020
WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW
What a power + speed from @Cody_Nolove wow 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #ufc250
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 7, 2020
