Cody Garbrandt secures KO win against Raphael Assuncao at the buzzer at UFC 250

Cody Garbrandt celebrates after his knockout victory over Raphael Assuncao of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Cody Garbrandt didn’t have much time to work with on Saturday night at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Garbrandt was backed into the wall as time was rapidly ticking down in the second round of his bantamweight bout with Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. The fight was almost certainly headed to the third round.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That, however, is when Garbrandt struck.

With just one second left in the second round, Garbrandt drilled a perfect shot straight to Assuncao’s face, knocking him out cold as the horn blew.

Garbrandt hit Assuncao so hard, he struggled to even sit on the stool in the Octagon while receiving medical attention after the fight.

The win, his first since 2016, snapped a three-fight losing streak for Garbrandt. He now boasts an 11-3 record. Assuncao has now lost three straight himself, following a pair of losses last year.

Though there was already an impressive walk-off knockout earlier in the night, the UFC world was quick to give Garbrandt the edge on social media.

Buzzer beater KO! That was nice!! #ufc250 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 7, 2020

Omgawd the bantamweights are scary tonight. #ufc250 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 7, 2020

Ko of the year!!! — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) June 7, 2020

Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat Talk about “on the buzzer” #ufc250 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020

Knockout at the buzzer!!! WOAH — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

WOW WHAT A SHOT!! #UFC250 — Edmen Shahbazyan (@edmenshahbazyan) June 7, 2020

Cody is on tonight...for now!! #ufc250 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020

Wow hell of a highlight 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 7, 2020

WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW

What a power + speed from @Cody_Nolove wow 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #ufc250 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 7, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports: