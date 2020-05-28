Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer leads new UFC 250 card

A featherweight title fight between UFC double champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Felicia Spencer will officially headline a revamped UFC 250 next week, UFC president Dana White confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

White revealed the entire card, with two matchups in the suddenly champ-less bantamweight division coming before the Nunes fight. Raphael Assuncao will face Cody Garbrandt while Aljamain Sterling takes on Cory Sandhagen.

Dana White announced the finalized #UFC250 fight card earlier on @SportsCenter 👇 pic.twitter.com/T8XLdmfvrP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 27, 2020

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland and Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin will round out the main card. Another UFC 250 had previously been planned for May 9 until the UFC canceled it as it reshuffled its schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled for June 6, UFC 250 will take place at the UFC’s Apex arena in Las Vegas after the Nevada State Athletic Commission allowed the promotion to hold fights in the state after a shutdown spanning months.

UFC on ESPN 9 will also take place at Apex this Saturday, featuring a main event of Tyron Woodley against Gilbert Burns.

White and the UFC have pushed to hold events throughout the pandemic, and Nevada opening its doors again means those efforts should be a lot simpler going forward. Well, at least as simple as it can get when Fight Island is still in the cards.

Amanda Nunes will have one of her belts and a 10-fight win streak on the line next week. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

