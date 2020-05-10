UFC 249: Vicente Luque rearranges another face with gnarly TKO victory over Niko Price

Vicente Luque defeated Niko Price in a bloody, violent brawl on Saturday. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Saturday’s UFC 249 matchup between Niko Price and Vicente Luque was hyped for its potential for fireworks.

It did not disappoint as Luque earned a TKO victory in a bloody brawl.

Luque entered the fight as the No. 13 ranked welterweight and a -240 favorite, having already defeated Price in a 2017 submission victory.

Saturday’s rematch didn’t go any better for Luque. Judging by his face, it went considerably worse.

Violent, bloody brawl

The two remained standing for much of the fight that saw Luque repeatedly deliver clean blows to Price’s head.

Price remained aggressive and delivered counter blows of his own throughout the match as both fighters continuously traded punches and leg kicks in the middle of the Octagon. But Price was visibly hurt early in the third round.

Luque delivered a combination to Price’s face that opened a gash over his right eye. Price continued to fight back as blood streamed down his face. But Luque knocked him down with a left hook to the head with around 2:00 remaining in the fight.

Doctor: Price is done

When the referee got a good look at Price’s battered face when he stood back up, he called for time, allowing a doctor to tend to his eye. The doctor told the referee Price was done, and the fight was called.

Price didn’t protest and immediately ran to Luque to congratulate him for the brutal victory. He knew the damage that was done.

He reveled in bloody violence all the way through the announcement of Luque’s TKO victory.

Don’t scroll down any further if you’re squeamish. Seriously.

Price walked away from the Octagon with a smile on his battered face telling Luque “you’re my greatest opponent, man.”

Then he went to a hospital.

Luque’s done this before

Saturday wasn’t the first time Luque delivered violent damage to an opponent’s face.

A flying knee to Mike Perry’s nose resulted in similarly gruesome damage in August.

Vicente Luque changes the way you look. pic.twitter.com/Z593WMYVIY — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) May 10, 2020

