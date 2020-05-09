UFC 249: What time does it start in the UK and what TV channel is it on tonight?

Tony Ferguson could be in option to face Diaz is the UFC tried to salvage the fight: Getty

UFC returns to action this weekend with an action-packed card of action from Florida.

The mixed martial arts organisation comes back after a coronavirus-enforced hiatus on Saturday night in Jacksonville with a 12-fight bill headlined by Tony Ferguson’s clash against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title.

The event will go ahead behind closed doors, but that hasn’t made it immune from criticism with the Covid-19 related death toll in the United States alone approaching 75,000.

UFC president Dana White says the first live major sports event on US soil in nearly two months is "as safe as it can possibly be".

Saturday’s event will be the first of three at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in eight days.

Tony Ferguson headlines in Jacksonville (Getty )

Here’s everything you need to know:

What time is it?

The early prelims kick things off at around 11pm with the main card expected at around 3am.

Expect Ferguson and Gaethje to hit the octagon around 5am.

For those watching in the US, the main card will be around 10pm ET (7pm PT).

How can I watch it?

The card will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK with coverage beginning at 1am.

US viewers can tune in via ESPN Plus.

Can I live stream it?

Yes. The whole presentation will be available to subscribers to stream via the BT Sport website or the app.

The decision to go ahead has proved controversial (AP)

Who’s fighting?

Main card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Prelims

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Early prelims

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

Who’s going to win the main event?

Tony Ferguson 4/7

Justin Gaethje 6/4