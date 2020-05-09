UFC 249: What time does it start in the UK and what TV channel is it on tonight?
UFC returns to action this weekend with an action-packed card of action from Florida.
The mixed martial arts organisation comes back after a coronavirus-enforced hiatus on Saturday night in Jacksonville with a 12-fight bill headlined by Tony Ferguson’s clash against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title.
The event will go ahead behind closed doors, but that hasn’t made it immune from criticism with the Covid-19 related death toll in the United States alone approaching 75,000.
UFC president Dana White says the first live major sports event on US soil in nearly two months is "as safe as it can possibly be".
Saturday’s event will be the first of three at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in eight days.
Here’s everything you need to know:
What time is it?
The early prelims kick things off at around 11pm with the main card expected at around 3am.
Expect Ferguson and Gaethje to hit the octagon around 5am.
For those watching in the US, the main card will be around 10pm ET (7pm PT).
How can I watch it?
The card will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK with coverage beginning at 1am.
US viewers can tune in via ESPN Plus.
Can I live stream it?
Yes. The whole presentation will be available to subscribers to stream via the BT Sport website or the app.
Who’s fighting?
Main card
Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz
Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro
Prelims
Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum
Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
Early prelims
Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa
Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey
Who’s going to win the main event?
Tony Ferguson 4/7
Justin Gaethje 6/4