UFC 249 reportedly moving to tribal land in California

The UFC appears to have found a new venue for UFC 249 — a California tribal casino that has been closed for about three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sherdog.com and The New York Times report that there are plans for the April 18 event to take place at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort, a facility near Lemoore, Calif., about 40 miles south of Fresno. The casino, which is on land belonging to the Tachi-Yokut tribe, was shut down March 20, the Times reported.

UFC president Dana White had been searching for an alternative venue for UFC 249 ever since the original site, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., was deemed off-limits by the state of New York in March. Moving the card to tribal land allows him to sidestep state and federal guidelines prohibiting mass gatherings.

The main event of UFC 249 is scheduled to be Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. Ferguson was supposed to challenge lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a long-anticipated fight, but Nurmagomedov is unable to travel to the U.S. from his home in Russia.

Sherdog reported Monday that the next four UFC cards will be held at Tachi Palace. There was no indication whether the three events in addition to UFC 249 would be makeups of previously postponed events (London, Columbus, Portland).