How was UFC 249 set up amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Despite last-minute positive tests and the COVID-19 pandemic still raging in the United States, UFC 249 took place on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The event, though, looked nothing like any other UFC event before.

UFC president Dana White was adamant about holding UFC 249, and went to great lengths to try and make that happen last month. While repeatedly ignoring the advice of medical experts and state mandates, White tried hard to hold the event at multiple locations — even attempting to do it on tribal land in California — before ESPN and Disney finally shut him down.

With most of Florida having been reopened and sports deemed an essential business in the state, however, White got it and two other fight cards scheduled.

There were no fans allowed at the arena on Saturday and plenty of other social distancing measures in place. Here’s what it looked like amid the pandemic.

Fighters tested

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and two of his cornermen tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, and his fight with Uriah Hall was scratched from the card. The UFC said that Souza was isolated upon his arrival in Jacksonville on Wednesday, though he participated in a weigh-in and face-off on Friday around others — including a mask-less White — before his test came back.

The UFC, though, said that every other fighter on the card was tested and that those tests came back negative. They reportedly administered 1,200 tests on about 300 people this week, too.

There were more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Saturday afternoon, according to The New York Times, and more than 78,000 deaths attributed to the virus. Florida had nearly 40,000 cases alone, and Duval County — where the fights took place — had more than 1,100.

A socially-distanced setup

The octagon setup was very unusual. It was still located in the center of the arena — which looked weird, given that there was nobody in the stands — however all of the media and officials tables were spaced out from each other.

Here’s the set up tonight inside the arena at #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/bhUL3F7n3x — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) May 9, 2020

A look at how the inside of #UFC249 is setup because of the coronavirus.



(via @dc_mma)pic.twitter.com/ITgH3cMOME — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 9, 2020

The three ESPN announcers were all seated at different tables for the fights after initially starting the broadcast standing near each other.

Socially distanced on-site commentary results in a triple box of broadcasters for the UFC pic.twitter.com/wCbcCqcNUq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 9, 2020

The media room looked different, too. Every media member had an individual table set up for them, including a microphone to prohibit a singular one being passed around the room during interviews.

A look at our media room tonight. Every media member has an individual work station, including microphones at each table to eliminate passing them around. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/A7xQdZwBGj — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) May 9, 2020

Media members rode the shuttle to the arena with plenty of room between them, and masks were required at all times.

Social distancing on the media shuttle to the arena. Masks required at all times en route and while at the venue. #UFC249 coverage all night at @MMAjunkie. pic.twitter.com/dGITpgFvGe — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) May 9, 2020

