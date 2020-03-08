UFC 248: What UK time does Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero start?

UFC 248 takes place this weekend and the main event sees Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight championship against Yoel Romero.

Undefeated Adesanya (18-0) dethroned Robert Whittaker in the Australian’s back yard in October to cap off a faultless first year and a half in UFC for the Nigerian-born New Zealander. Meanwhile, Romero (13-4) should be past his peak at 42, but the Olympic silver medalist wrestler still moves like – and possesses the physique of – an athlete in their prime.

The Cuban previously came up short in a title fight against Whittaker, and was somewhat fortunate to be granted a shot at Adesanya due to his two-fight losing streak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Those defeats were both razor-thin decision losses, however, and the ‘Soldier of God’s terrifying knockout power should not be overlooked.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 248.

When is it?

UFC 248 takes place on Saturday 8 March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. So that means it’s in the early hours of Sunday morning for UK fans.

Which TV channel can I watch it on?

UFC 248 will be shown live on BT Sport 2 for subscribers, who can also stream the event on BT Sport’s website and app.

The action is not pay-per-view in the UK.

Alternatively, you can follow all the action on The Independent.

What time will the main event start?

The main card will begin at 3am GMT. Expect the main event fight to take place around 4.30am.

Full card

Main card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Yoel Romero (middleweight title)

Weili Zhang (C) vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk (women's strawweight title)

Beneil Dariush vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Neil Magny vs Li Jingliang (welterweight)

Alex Oliveira vs Max Griffin (welterweight)

Prelims

Sean O’Malley vs Jose Alberto Quinonez (bantamweight)

Mark Madsen vs Austin Hubbard (lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs Saparbek Safarov (middleweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs Deron Winn (middleweight)

Story continues

Early prelims

Emily Whitmire vs Polyana Viana (women’s strawweight)

Danaa Batgerel vs Guido Cannetti (bantamweight)

Prediction

If anyone has the technical abilities, athleticism and distance management to beat Romero, it’s Adesanya. He must beware Romero’s power, but his underrated wrestling skills may prove useful on the way to a decision win. Whatever happens, expect a fun fight.