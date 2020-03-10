UFC 248 Medical Suspensions: Israel Adesanya faces potential six-month suspension

Israel Adesanya head kicks Yoel Romero at UFC 248

A few UFC 248 fighters are facing potentially lengthy medical suspensions, but co-main eventers Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk emerged with relatively minimal time on the sidelines.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk fought an all-out war for the full five rounds of their strawweight championship bout. Each of them put on a stunning technical striking display, while holding nothing back.

They each wore the results of their battle across their faces at the end of the night. Zhang’s face was battered and swollen. Jedrzejczyk’s was quite literally disfigured from a massive hematoma that formed across her forehead, while her nose was knocked sideways.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk were both transported to a local hospital following the bout, but they emerged without any serious injuries.

Each fighter received a 60-day suspension without further medical stipulations, despite what has quickly been called one of the most competitive and epic battles in UFC history. Zhang walked out of the Octagon with a split-decision victory and her strawweight title in hand.

The UFC 248 main event between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Yoel Romero was considered rather lackluster by comparison. Adesanya, however, did enough kicking to Romero’s legs to have the doctor require that he get both feet x-rayed and cleared by a specialist prior to returning to the cage or he would be sidelined for six months.

Adesanya won the bout via unanimous decision.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released the UFC 248 medical suspensions to MMAWeekly.com on Monday.

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero took place on Saturday, March 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Medical Suspensions

Israel Adesanya : Must have x-ray of both feet. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Zhang Weili: Suspended until 5/7/20 with no contact until 4/22/20.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Suspended until 5/7/20 with no contact until 4/22/20.

Beneil Dariush: Must have MRI of right knee. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20.

Drakkar Klose: Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20.

Li Jingliang: Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20.

Alex Oliveira: Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20.

Max Griffin: Must have x-ray or MRI of left shoulder. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/22/20, because of facial lacerations.

Sean O’Malley: Must have x-ray of left foot. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Jose Quinonez: Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20.

Mark O. Madsen: Must have jaw fracture cleared by maxillofacial surgeon or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20.

Rodolfo Vieira: Suspended until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20 because of laceration.

Gerald Meerschaert: Must have x-ray of left ankle. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Deron Winn: Suspended until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Giga Chikadze: Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20 because of facial laceration.

Danaa Batgerel: Must have x-ray of right foot. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Guido Cannetti: Suspended until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20 because of left leg pain.

