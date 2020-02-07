UFC 247 weigh-in results: Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes make championship weight

UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes weigh-in results

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes is set following Friday's official weigh-in event in Houston.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped on the scale early in the festivities, where he weighed 204 pounds, a full pound below championship weight.

He'll face undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes in the main event at the Toyota Center. Reyes took a good bit longer than Jones to make his way to the scale, weighing in with little more than 10 minutes left in the two-hour window. Looking a little drawn, he made 205 pounds on the nose.

The UFC 247 co-main event competitors, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Katlyn Chookagian both wasted little time weighing in. Chookagian stepped on the scale first, but she and Shevchenko each weighed 124.5 pounds for their 125-pound championship fight.

Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis, who weighed 261.5 pounds, will welcome former light heavyweight contender Ilir Latifi to the division in the UFC 247 pay-per-view opener. Latifi, whose last fight was at 205 pounds, stepped on the scale Friday at 246.5 pounds.

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Jon Jones (204) vs. Dominick Reyes (205) – light heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (124.5) – flyweight championship

Juan Adams (266) vs. Justin Tafa (265.5)

Mirsad Bektić (145) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)

Derrick Lewis (261.5) vs. Ilir Latifi (246.5)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Antonio Arroyo (186)

Lauren Murphy (125) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Alex Moreno (171) vs. Kalinn Williams (169)

Miles Johns (135) vs. Mario Bautista (135)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Domingo Pilarte (135.5) vs. Journey Newson (135.5)

Andre Ewell (135.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)

UFC 247 Weigh-in Video: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Live Results

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Live Results on Saturday, Feb. 8, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line against undefeated rising star Dominick Reyes in the headliner. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the next defense of her title when she meets Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC 247 co-main event.