UFC 247 first staredowns: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes and Valentina Shevchenko vs Katlyn Chookagian

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes UFC 247 staredown

Watch the first staredowns between the championship doubleheader fighters from UFC 247. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones squares off with Dominick Reyes in the UFC 247 main event, while flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main event on Feb. 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Live Results

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Live Results on Saturday, Feb. 8, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line against undefeated rising star Dominick Reyes in the headliner. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the next defense of her title when she meets Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC 247 co-main event.