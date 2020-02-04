UFC 247 Media Call: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Jon Jones returns to the Octagon. He headlines UFC 247 opposite undefeated rising contender Dominick Reyes in the main event in Houston, Texas.

The bout will be Jones' third attempted title defense since regaining the UFC light heavyweight championship when he defeated Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch at UFC 232. He has defended the belt against Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, but could Reyes prove to be his toughest test yet?

In the UFC 247 co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will also be looking to make the third defense of her belt when she faces Katlyn Chookagian. Shevchenko won the belt in a battle with former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk and then defended against Jessica Eye and Liz Carmouche.

The four UFC 247 championship bout fighters fielded questions from the media on Monday. Listen in to their full conversations.

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Live Results

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Live Results on Saturday, Feb. 8, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line against undefeated rising star Dominick Reyes in the headliner. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the next defense of her title when she meets Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC 247 co-main event.

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes – The First Staredowns

