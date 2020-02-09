UFC 247 full results: Jones outpoints Reyes, Shevechenko TKOs Chookagian

Jon Jones (26-1) retained his light heavyweight title via unanimous decision after a close five-round war against Dominick Reyes (12-1) who tasted defeat for the first time in his pro MMA career.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) defended her title with a third round TKO of Katlyn Chookagian (13-3). “Bullet” extended her win streak to five since losing to Amanda Nunes via split decision at UFC 215 in September 2017.

Jon Jones (26-1) def. Dominick Reyes (12-1) via unanimous decision (48-47 x 2, 49-46)

Round 1: Reyes opened the bout by pressuring Jones successfully, moving him back and chopping at his legs with kicks. Reyes landed several punches and had Jones more off-balance than we’ve seen him in a long time. Jones landed some kicks, but it was clearly Reyes who controlled the pace. Reyes’ round, 10-9.

Round 2: The second round is similar to the first, though Reyes isn’t quite as successful. Jones struggles a bit earlier when Reyes closes distance and lets his hands go, firing strikes inside. Jones manages to slow his attack by circling and firing leg kicks. Reyes’ round, 10-9

Round 3: Reyes lands a high kick early and causes Jones to back up. Reyes rushed in but wasn’t able to land the kill shot. Jones continued to pressure forward and Reyes began to slow a bit. Jones land a nice straight right hand. Reyes comes back with several shots, including an uppercut, Jones lands a good kick near the end. Jones’ round, 10-9.

Round 4: Reyes lands a good shot early in the fourth. Jones kept up his pressure and landed a hard elbow. He tried for takedowns, but Reyes fought him off. Jones landed a right to the body and then a good hook. Reyes’ output slowed. Jones’ round, 10-9.