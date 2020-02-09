UFC 247 full results: Jones outpoints Reyes, Shevechenko TKOs Chookagian
Jon Jones (26-1) retained his light heavyweight title via unanimous decision after a close five-round war against Dominick Reyes (12-1) who tasted defeat for the first time in his pro MMA career.
In the co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) defended her title with a third round TKO of Katlyn Chookagian (13-3). “Bullet” extended her win streak to five since losing to Amanda Nunes via split decision at UFC 215 in September 2017.
UFC 247 fight card results, highlights
UFC 247 main card full results
Jon Jones (26-1) def. Dominick Reyes (12-1) via unanimous decision (48-47 x 2, 49-46)
Round 1: Reyes opened the bout by pressuring Jones successfully, moving him back and chopping at his legs with kicks. Reyes landed several punches and had Jones more off-balance than we’ve seen him in a long time. Jones landed some kicks, but it was clearly Reyes who controlled the pace. Reyes’ round, 10-9.
Round 2: The second round is similar to the first, though Reyes isn’t quite as successful. Jones struggles a bit earlier when Reyes closes distance and lets his hands go, firing strikes inside. Jones manages to slow his attack by circling and firing leg kicks. Reyes’ round, 10-9
Round 3: Reyes lands a high kick early and causes Jones to back up. Reyes rushed in but wasn’t able to land the kill shot. Jones continued to pressure forward and Reyes began to slow a bit. Jones land a nice straight right hand. Reyes comes back with several shots, including an uppercut, Jones lands a good kick near the end. Jones’ round, 10-9.
Round 4: Reyes lands a good shot early in the fourth. Jones kept up his pressure and landed a hard elbow. He tried for takedowns, but Reyes fought him off. Jones landed a right to the body and then a good hook. Reyes’ output slowed. Jones’ round, 10-9.
Round 5: Jones continues his pressure and he’s landed a lot of kicks. He fights with urgency, as does Reyes, and they battle on even terms. Reyes isn’t throwing combinations and Jones is getting his shots in. Jones lands a good body shot and then a kick that backs Reyes up. Jones’ round, 10-9.
Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) def. Katlyn Chookagian (13-3) via TKO at 1:03 R3:
Round 1: Shevchenko begins the fight with caution fighting from the outside. Chookagian eats a big spinning back fist. The champ continues searching for her range as Chookagian presses forward. Shevchenko lands a takedown with just about a minute left in the round and stays in top guard until landing a big elbow that opened up Chookagian’s forehead before the bell. 10-9, Shevchenko.
Round 2: Chookagian opens the round dripping blood from the cut on her forehead over her left eye which could eventually affect her vision. Shevchenko lands a spinning back kick to Chookagian’s body who can’t seem to find her range. Shevchenko lands a perfect wheel kick to Chookagian’s jaw, then takes her down moments later. 10-9, Shevchenko.
Round 3: Chookagian’s corner does a much better job managing the cut above her eye. Chookagian showing good pressure and landing kicks until Shevchenko takes her down and catches her in a mounted crucifix and grounds and pounds her to get the finish. The champ retains her title.
Justin Tafa (4-1) def. Juan Adams (5-3) via TKO (punches) at 1:59 of R1
Dan Ige (13-2) def. Mirsad Bektic (13-3) via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
Derrick Lewis (23-7) def. Ilir Latifi (14-8) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
UFC 247 prelims full results
Trevin Giles (12-2) def. James Krause (27-8) via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
Lauren Murphy (12-4) def. Andrea Lee (11-4) via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Kalinn Williams (9-1) def. Alex Morono (17-7) via KO (punches) at 0:27 of R1:
Mario Bautista(8-1) def. Miles Johns (10-1) via TKO (knee and punches) at 1:41 or R2
UFC 247 early prelims full results
Journey Newson (9-2) def. Domingo Pilarte (8-3) via TKO at 0:38 of R1:
Andre Ewell (16-6) def. Jonathan Martinez (11-3) via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Youseff Zalal (8-2) def. Austin Lingo (7-1) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
