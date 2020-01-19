UFC 246 bonuses awarded to the finishers on the fight card

Conor McGregor weigh-ins tongue out

Following Saturday's UFC 246 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses from the fight card. Five fighters were awarded an extra $50,000.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The fight card featured 11 bouts. Five fights ended in finishes and each of those winners were awarded a bonus. Conor McGregor, Aleksei Oleinik, Brian Kelleher, Carlos Diego Ferreira, and Drew Dober earned Performance of the Night rewards.

McGregor returned to the octagon for the first time since October 2018 in the main event against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. McGregor only needed 40 seconds to put Cerrone away and score his first career knockout in the welterweight division.

RELATED > UFC 246 fighter salaries: Conor McGregor towers over the event and the fighter payroll

Oleinik defeated Maurice Greene by submission late in the second round of their heavyweight match to bank his bonus. Kelleher finished Ode Osbourne by guillotine choke while Ferreira took out former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis via neck crank to secure their bonus checks. Dober made quick work of Nasrat Haqparast on his way to a bonus. Dober stopped Nasrat Haqparast with punches 70 seconds into their lightweight contest.

UFC 246 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 19,040 spectators were in attendance for McGregor's return generating $11,089,129.30 in gate receipts.