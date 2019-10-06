UFC 243 full results: Adesanya dethrones Whittaker via KO, Hooker picks apart Iaquinta

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 06: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after his knockout victory over Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 243 event at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Israel Adesanya (18-0) continued his MMA ascent by using a perfectly timed counter left hook to knock down Robert Whittaker (21-4) in the second round before finishing him off on the ground. Adesanya, the new undisputed UFC middleweight champion, said he’ll defend his title soon against Paulo Costa.

In the co-main, Dan Hooker (19-8) picked apart Al Iaquinta (14-5-1) for a decisive win on all three judges’ scorecards before calling out former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. “Poirier, I will end you,” said Hooker in his post-fight interview in the Octagon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

UFC 243 main card results

Israel Adesanya def. Robert Whittaker via KO at 3:33 of R2

Dan Hooker def. Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 30-26)

Serghei Spivac def. Tai Tuivasa via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:14 of R2

Dhiego Lima def. Luke Jumeau via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Yorgan De Castro def. Justin Tafa via knockout at 2:10 of R1

UFC 243 prelims results

Jake Matthews def. Rostem Akman via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Callan Potter def. Maki Pitolo via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3):

Potter teeing off on Pitolo in round 2! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/w1oyenUWwI — UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2019

Brad Riddell def. Jamie Mullarkey via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26 x 2):

Story continues

These two are in a barn burner in round 3!! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/K4ALAZbnzz — UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2019

Megan Anderson def. Zarah Fairn via submission (triangle choke) at 3:57 of R1:

Megan Anderson first round SUBMISSION! @MeganA_MMA gets the first round finish in front of the home crowd! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/7Y0ujCfVKW — UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2019

UFC 243 early prelims results

Ji Yeon Kim def. Nadia Kassem via TKO (punches) at 4:59 of R2:

At 4:59 of round 2!



Ji Yeon Kim tees off, then puts Kassem away with a nasty body shot! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/WA1VJRW2Bs — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2019

Khalid Taha def. Bruno Silva via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:00 of R3:

He submits the Brazilian BJJ black belt! @KhalidTahaMMA gets the late finish at #UFC243! pic.twitter.com/UdKWUvN6sA — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2019

More UFC 243 coverage from Yahoo Sports: