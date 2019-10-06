UFC 243 full results: Adesanya dethrones Whittaker via KO, Hooker picks apart Iaquinta
Israel Adesanya (18-0) continued his MMA ascent by using a perfectly timed counter left hook to knock down Robert Whittaker (21-4) in the second round before finishing him off on the ground. Adesanya, the new undisputed UFC middleweight champion, said he’ll defend his title soon against Paulo Costa.
In the co-main, Dan Hooker (19-8) picked apart Al Iaquinta (14-5-1) for a decisive win on all three judges’ scorecards before calling out former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. “Poirier, I will end you,” said Hooker in his post-fight interview in the Octagon.
UFC 243 main card results
Israel Adesanya def. Robert Whittaker via KO at 3:33 of R2
Dan Hooker def. Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 30-26)
Serghei Spivac def. Tai Tuivasa via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:14 of R2
Dhiego Lima def. Luke Jumeau via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
Yorgan De Castro def. Justin Tafa via knockout at 2:10 of R1
UFC 243 prelims results
Jake Matthews def. Rostem Akman via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Callan Potter def. Maki Pitolo via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3):
Potter teeing off on Pitolo in round 2! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/w1oyenUWwI
— UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2019
Brad Riddell def. Jamie Mullarkey via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26 x 2):
OMG! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/IGi5kqAUoL
— UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2019
These two are in a barn burner in round 3!! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/K4ALAZbnzz
— UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2019
Megan Anderson def. Zarah Fairn via submission (triangle choke) at 3:57 of R1:
Megan Anderson first round SUBMISSION! @MeganA_MMA gets the first round finish in front of the home crowd! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/7Y0ujCfVKW
— UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2019
UFC 243 early prelims results
Ji Yeon Kim def. Nadia Kassem via TKO (punches) at 4:59 of R2:
At 4:59 of round 2!
Ji Yeon Kim tees off, then puts Kassem away with a nasty body shot! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/WA1VJRW2Bs
— UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2019
Khalid Taha def. Bruno Silva via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:00 of R3:
He submits the Brazilian BJJ black belt! @KhalidTahaMMA gets the late finish at #UFC243! pic.twitter.com/UdKWUvN6sA
— UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2019
More UFC 243 coverage from Yahoo Sports: