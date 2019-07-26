UFC 240 weigh-in results: Holloway vs. Edgar set, but drug test nixes one bout

Max Holloway at UFC weigh-in

The UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar line-up is set following Friday's early morning weigh-in in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Holloway and Edgar have agreed to fight twice prior with each of those bouts being cancelled because of injury to one or the other fighter. The third time appears to be a charm as they each made weight. Holloway needed a towel, but stepped on the scale at 145 pounds even, as did Edgar.

Holloway is in the unusual position of being a UFC champion, but entering a fight coming off of a loss. He failed at UFC 236 to defeat Dustin Poirier in a battle for the interim lightweight title. The Hawaiian hasn’t lost at featherweight since a decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2013. He has since gone on a run of 13 consecutive victories at 145 pounds.

Having been the UFC lightweight champion, Edgar has been trying to capture the featherweight title ever since moving down to the 145-pound division in 2013. He has twice fought Jose Aldo for the belt, but failed to defeat him on both occasions. Edgar will be hoping that not only is the third time a charm in getting to the cage with Holloway, but also in his attempt to win the UFC featherweight championship.

The UFC 240 fight card also features former women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino in the final fight of her current contract with the fight promotion. Having failed to reach a new agreement, thus far, Cyborg steps into the UFC 240 co-main event to face Felicia Spencer in what could be her final fight in the Octagon.

Spencer enters the bout with an unblemished 7-0 professional record, coming off of impressive submission victories over Megan Anderson and Pam Sorenson.

Cyborg stepped on the scale at 146 pounds, the upper limit for a featherweight non-title fight. Spencer weighed in at 145 pounds.

One UFC 240 Early Prelim bout was nixed on Thursday. Octagon newcomer Gincomo Lemos was pulled after failing a drug test, although details of his failure have yet to be unveiled. His bout with fellow newcomer Tanner Boser was subsequently cancelled. The UFC 240 fight card will proceed with 11 bouts.

Alexander Volkanovski, who is not scheduled to fight, but will serve as a back-up in case either main event fighter is unable to make it to the Octagon, made weight at 144.5 pounds.

UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar Weigh-in Results

Main Card



Max Holloway (c)(145) vs. Frankie Edgar (145)

Cris Cyborg (146) vs. Felicia Spencer (145)

Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Niko Price (169)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155)

Marc-André Barriault (184.5) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

Alexis Davis (125) vs. Viviane Araújo (125)

Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Yoshinori Horie (145)

Gavin Tucker (145) vs. Seung Woo Choi (145)

Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (126)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Gillian Robertson (125) vs. Sarah Frota (125)

Erik Koch (170.5) vs. Kyle Stewart (170.5)

Tanner Boser vs. Giacomo Lemos -- CANCELLED

Main Event Back-up Fighter

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5)

(c) UFC featherweight champion

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar live results on Saturday, July 27, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar in the main event, while Cris Cyborg squares off against Felicia Spences in a featherweight non-title fight in the co-headliner.