UFC 240 Live Results: Holloway vs. Edgar (Results & Fight Stats)

UFC 240 Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar bout from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship this week makes its second trip to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, for UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his title on the line opposite former lightweight titleholder Franke Edgar in a bout that has been several years in the making. Holloway and Edgar have agreed to fight twice prior with each of those bouts being cancelled because of injury to one or the other fighter. They and the UFC are now hoping that the third time is a charm and both fighters make it to the Octagon.

Holloway is in the unusual position of being a UFC champion, but entering a fight coming off of a loss. He failed at UFC 236 to defeat Dustin Poirier in a battle for the interim lightweight title. The Hawaiian hasn't lost at featherweight since a decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2013. He has since gone on a run of 13 consecutive victories at 145 pounds.

Having been the UFC lightweight champion, Edgar has been trying to capture the featherweight title ever since moving down to the 145-pound division in 2013. He has twice fought Jose Aldo for the belt, but failed to defeat him on both occasions. Edgar will be hoping that not only is the third time a charm in getting to the cage with Holloway, but also in his attempt to win the UFC featherweight championship.

The UFC 240 fight card also features former women's featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino in the final fight of her current contract with the fight promotion. Having failed to reach a new agreement, thus far, Cyborg steps into the UFC 240 co-main event to face Felicia Spencer in what could be her final fight in the Octagon.

Spencer enters the bout with an unblemished 7-0 professional record, coming off of impressive submission victories over Megan Anderson and Pam Sorenson.

UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar results from Edmonton

Main Card



Max Holloway (c) vs. Frankie Edgar*

Cris Cyborg def. Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)



Geoff Neal def. Niko Price via TKO at 2:39, R2

Arman Tsarukyan def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Krzysztof Jotko def. Marc-Andre Barriault via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Prelims (ESPN)

Viviane Araujo def. Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Yoshinori Horie via TKO at 4:09, R3

Gavin Tucker def. Seung Woo Choi via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:17, R3

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)