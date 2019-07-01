UFC 239: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos fight date, time, PPV price, live stream, full card

Jon Jones, arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, returns for the second time in 2019 when he puts his light heavyweight championship on the line against the No. 2-ranked Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 on Saturday, July 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jones (24-1, 1 No contest) will step back in after easily dispatching Anthony Smith at UFC 235 in March. Prior to that, he delivered a third-round TKO in a rematch against Alexander Gustafsson in December. This UFC 239 appearance marks Jones' third fight inside of seven months. Before then, Jones had only competed five times since September 2013. He was arrested in 2015 for fleeing the scene on foot after a hit-and-run accident involving a pregnant woman. He also failed two drug tests, with the latter failure netting him a 15-month suspension. But he bounced back to reclaim his position as the arguable best MMA fighter.

Meanwhile, Santos (21-6) has taken the 205-pound division by storm after making the jump from middleweight in September. He's won four consecutive fights and eight of his last nine, finishing seven of those by stoppage, including a third-round TKO of Jan Błachowicz in February.

Can Santos be the guy who finally takes Jones down? Or will Jones continue his reign of terror at 205 pounds?

The UFC 239 co-main event features bantamweight/featherweight champion Amanda Nunes putting her 135-pound title on the line against former bantamweight titleholder and No. 1-ranked Holly Holm. Also on the card, in a battle of top five welterweights is No. 4-ranked Jorge Masvidal taking on No. 5-ranked Ben Askren.

Nunes (17-4) is on a run unseen in MMA and that's why she is perhaps the greatest female fighter to ever put on the four-ounce gloves. Nunes has won eight in a row, six of which via stoppage including defeating current flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey and most recently, a 51-second destruction of Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 to capture featherweight gold.

Holm (12-4) fought at featherweight in three of her last four contests. After crushing the Rousey hype train at UFC 193 in November 2015, Holm went on to lose four of her next five fights, with her third-round knockout of Bethe Correia in June 2017 being the only exception within that stretch. In her last time in the Octagon, "The Preacher's Daughter" beat Megan Anderson by unanimous decision at UFC 225 in June 2018.

Can Holm pull off the upset against Nunes?

UFC 239 has the deepest main card of 2019 and one of the best in recent memory. If you are going to watch a UFC show, this should be the one.

(All times Eastern.)

When is UFC 239?

UFC 239 will take place Saturday, July 6. Pay-per-view coverage begins at 10 p.m. Jon Jones and Thiago Santos should enter the Octagon around 12:15 a.m.

How do I watch UFC 239?

The main card on pay-per-view can be purchased for $59.99. Every PPV can be seen exclusively through the end of 2025 on ESPN+.

Where is UFC 239?

UFC 239 will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 238 betting odds

According to sportsbookreview.com (as of July 1), Jon Jones is a -625 favorite, which means you'd need to bet $625 to win $100. Thiago Santos is a +445 underdog, meaning if you were to bet $100, you would net $445.

Jon Jones record, bio

Name: Jon Jones

Nationality: American

Born: July 19, 1987

Height: 6-4

Reach: 84.5 inches

Total fights: 26

Record: 24-1, one no-contest













Thiago Santos record, bio

Name: Thiago Santos

Nationality: Brazilian

Born: January 7, 1984

Height: 6-2

Reach: 76"

Total fights: 27

Record: 21-6













UFC 239 fight card

Main card

Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos for Jones' Light Heavyweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm for Nunes' Women's Bantamweight title

Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren; Welterweights

Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold; Light Heavyweights

Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez; Welterweights

Preliminary card