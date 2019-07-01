A renewed Diego Sanchez is 'coming to kill' Michael Chiesa

LOS ANGELES — The job is simple: Hold the microphone in the fighter’s face and keep it there until he’s finished talking. It doesn’t take a college degree or any advanced technical skill to do that.

But interviewing Diego Sanchez isn’t like interviewing any other fighter. Sanchez speaks in a stream-of-consciousness way and never hesitates to say what just popped into his head, whether it is part of the current conversation or not.

Sanchez was among eight fighters who gathered to promote UFC 239, which is July 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (10 p.m. ET, PPV). Sanchez, the winner of two in a row, will face Michael Chiesa in a battle of former “The Ultimate Fighter” winners.

He’s talking about his relationship with his new coach, Josh Fabia of the School of Self Awareness, whom he met by happenstance. He refers to Fabia as a Jedi several times and then begins to demonstrate a bit of what he learned.

Sanchez is trying to explain the difference between the way others coach and the way Fabia approaches fighting. Sanchez, who left Jackson Wink MMA, arguably the top team in the sport, to train with Fabia, gets out of his chair as he discusses boxing.

“Boxing, you can’t grab, so you’re practicing impractical stuff,” he said, making a grabbing motion with his right hand. “You can’t grab. You can’t throw an elbow in. And then just being in this southpaw stance, the step grab, it’s a bunch of crap.”

He gets out of his chair, clutching a coffee in his left hand. A small crowd has gathered and he steps forward and looks at the camera to demonstrate what he’s talking about.

“It’s boxing, not a bunch of combat, man,” Sanchez said. “Now, you’re going to see a Diego Sanchez, I don’t fight no stance. I will never have a stance again. I’m going to fight both sides. I’m going to walk my opponent down like a human being.”

Diego Sanchez, shown here at UFC 235 on March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas, has fought for the UFC since Aril 2005. (Zuffa LLC)

He’s stepping forward and back, moving his hands in different directions. An observer notes that it sounds like he’s talking about the legendary martial artist Bruce Lee.

Sanchez then begins to compare Fabia to Lee. Sanchez is 29-11 in his MMA career and has fought for the world title. He’s fought as low as featherweight and as high as middleweight.

He’s never afraid to try anything, and he says Fabia has opened an entirely new world to him. It’s why he left a team headed by Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn. Many regard Jackson as the sport’s most astute coach, and Jackson and Winkeljohn are on a short list of the best in the game.

Sanchez unapologetically says he’s all in with Fabia.

“He’s like a little Bruce Lee to me because he’s 125, 130 pounds, 5-2, soaking wet, and this guy could really literally put me in the hospital,” Sanchez said of his new mentor. “I’m telling you, this guy is a Jedi. He’s a small little guy. He was an Army ranger. He became a contractor. He’s worked with the feds. He trains government … this guy is worldwide.

“… He needs me for his mission, which is bigger than fighting. I need him because I need to be a ruthless Jedi who can get s--- done. That means breaking arms, breaking necks, breaking [expletive] hearts and faces. That is what I’m coming here to do. I don’t care about this guy [Chiesa]. I’m glad he don’t got kids, but I’m going to make his mama real sad on July 6. I’m coming to kill.”

He’s on a roll, particularly for a guy who was struggling so much that there were numerous calls for him to retire. But Sanchez always believed in himself and after having lost three out of four and four out of six, he’s won his last two bouts.

He’s ready to make a statement in the welterweight division.

“At welterweight, man, I’m confident in myself,” Sanchez said. “I am the David in the Goliath division and I’m coming for all these Goliaths right here in this room. I’m going to hurt these men. I’m going to hurt these men. Every one of them. Please. I’m coming for that top 10 division. I’m coming for them.”

