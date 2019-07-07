UFC 239: Dana White says Luke Rockhold should retire after breaking jaw

Has Luke Rockhold finally been humbled?

While speaking at the UFC 239 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed Rockhold suffered a broken jaw during his brutal knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz on Saturday and suggested he take it as a sign considering his injury history.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I think Luke Rockhold should talk about hanging it up,” White said at the UFC 239 post-fight press conference. “He broke his jaw tonight. So that’s the second broken jaw. He’s been knocked out viciously a few times here. Shin is all banged up. He had to skin graph and all kinds of stuff.

“He’s had a good career. He’s been a great fighter. I’d like to see him hang it up.”

Rockhold was left a little wobbly after the first round before Blachowicz finished the job and knocked him out in the second round.

Rockhold, a former middleweight champion who was making his light heavyweight debut, is now 1-3 in his past four fights, with all three losses ending with a knockout.