UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier and Gastelum vs Adesanya Face-Off Video

UFC 236 - Holloway vs Poirier staredown

When the top end of UFC 236 came together, it came together quick. Now the fight card is top heavy with two interim title fights.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway steps up to the 155-pound division to face Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight title. The winner is expected to be the next contender to currently suspended champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he returns later in the year.

In the UFC 236 co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya square off for the interim middleweight strap. Gastelum was supposed to have challenged titleholder Robert Whittaker at UFC 234, but Whittaker fell ill and had to be rushed to surgery on the day they were supposed to have fought. Adesanya fought and defeated the legendary Anderson Silva in the UFC 234 makeshift main event and earned the interim shot opposite Gastelum.

Holloway squared off with Poirier and Gastelum went face-to-face with Adesanya at the UFC 236 kick-off press conference on Friday in Las Vegas.

UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier takes place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. on April 13.

