UFC 235: Tyron Woodley out to prove he's the greatest welterweight of all time

Tyron Woodley wants to re-frame the way people think about the greatest of all-time discussion in the welterweight division.

As the reigning champion in the UFC’s 170-pound weight class, Woodley has been on a mission to establish himself as the best to ever grace the cage in the welterweight ranks since he picked up a first-round win over Steve Schnider in his professional debut a decade ago. He carried that goal with him into Strikeforce, where he rose through the ranks as a homegrown talent, securing a championship opportunity in his final appearance with the company.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Although he came up short in that effort and two more in his first five fights after migrating to the UFC, the Ferguson, Missouri native never lost sight of his ultimate goal.

When he won the welterweight title with a first-round knockout win over Robbie Lawler at UFC 201, the 36-year-old gave himself a chance to be included in the discussion as one of the top talents to ever compete in the welterweight ranks and set his sights on the No. 1 spot.

Through the first two years of his title reign, Woodley lobbied for the chance to share the cage with Georges St-Pierre, the consensus greatest welterweight to ever do it, who relinquished the strap at the end of 2013 after his ninth consecutive successful title defense and 13th straight victory. As he continued agitating for the opportunity to face the French-Canadian superstar, who returned in 2017 to claim the middleweight title before departing again, Woodley began his reign by battling Stephen Thompson to a draw before besting him in a rematch and then shutting down Demian Maia.

Neither of those last two fights were aesthetically pleasing and nor did they do him any favors with the legions of fans who have no interest in entertaining his notions about challenging St-Pierre’s standing as the best welterweight in MMA history.

But then, Woodley stepped in with Darren Till, the brash, undefeated Scouser who eked out a decision win in a hometown showcase against Thompson where he missed weight by a considerable amount to earn his shot at the belt.

Woodley dominated from the outset, coming out more aggressively than he had in previous outings and banking the first round on the scorecards, before flooring Till early in the second and forcing the challenger to tap prior to the end of the frame.

“I think it was good for me to go out there and show people, remind people of what I’m capable of and also put them in a position where they can recognize that I am the greatest welterweight of all time,” Woodley said of his effort against Till, while speaking with Sporting News prior to venturing to Las Vegas, where he defends his title against Kamaru Usman in the UFC 235 co-main event on Saturday. “I let him do all the talking and dig his own grave. I just went out there and put him in it.”

Last week, Woodley's dreams of going one-on-one with St-Pierre seemingly evaporated for good when the former two-division champion announced his retirement, citing an inability to secure a fight with lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov as part of his reasoning.

But even before “Rush” retired, Woodley had moved on from the notion that beating the long-time ruler of the welterweight division was the only way to establish himself as the best fighter in the division’s history.

Instead, he’s hell-bent on making a statement against everyone he does get to share the cage with, believing that continuing a dominant march through the current crop of well-round, elite athletes, who make up the upper echelon of the UFC’s welterweight class, will make it difficult to deny his claim to being the best 170-pound fighter in MMA history.

“I’m going to be the greatest welterweight of all time because I beat all the fighters at the height of the sport,” said Woodley, explaining his new outlook on the hotly-debated subject. “It wasn’t the wrestler, the grappler, the kickboxer — all these fighters now are mixed martial artists, complete fighters who know how to grapple, who know how to strike, and have great strength and conditioning. The sport, the knowledge, the science and everything behind it is at the highest level and I’m beating top guys in this era. Me beating those guys and the way I beat those guys is going to stamp me as the greatest welterweight of all time.”

Comparing athletes across generations is always going to be difficult, as so much changes with the passing of time, but if Woodley can string together a series of efforts comparable to the one he turned in against Till back in September against the current queue of contenders, it will be difficult to deny him a place in the pantheon of all-time greats.

And that is how Woodley is approaching things — like he has to make it abundantly clear that he’s on another level than the rest of the welterweight class. That he’s playing chess, while they’re playing checkers and the day of winning tepid decision by being strategic and defensive are behind him.

“It’s at the point where I’m expected to win, but I can’t just win,” said Woodley, who carries a 19-3-1 record into Saturday’s title defense against Usman. “I can’t make it look close. I can’t let these guys look like they belong in the Octagon with me. I’ve got to take them out and really send a message.

"I’m competing against my last performance, which is one of the best performances in welterweight championship history,” he added. “That’s the pressure I’m putting on myself.”

He fully intends to have that type of showing against Usman this weekend in Las Vegas.

Originally expected to face Colby Covington after the former interim champion spent the better part of two years barking about wanting to throw down with Woodley, the UFC tabbed the surging Usman instead after “The Nigerian Nightmare” took former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos to the woodshed at the end of November.

A three-time Division-II All-American and D-II National champion, Usman is a perfect 9-0 in the Octagon, using his grappling acumen and superior conditioning to outwork the likes of Leon Edwards, Warlley Alves and Demian Maia prior to sweeping the scorecards against dos Anjos last time out.

Many view Saturday’s penultimate contest as a clash between two fighters with comparable styles and skills, but Woodley begs to differ.

“He’s just a guy that is pretty confident in himself and has a lot of composure,” the champion said of the challenger. “There is something to be said for self-belief and confidence though; you’ve got to watch those guys. I used to be that guy and those guys are dangerous; you can’t take them for granted. But to be honest and real, everybody is talking about how devastating his pace is or his one-punch KO power or his jiu jitsu is off the chain or his pressure or his timing, but we don’t look at him that way.

“It’s not wrestler verses wrestler. He’s a Division-II National champion and there are levels to the game,” added Woodley, who was a two-time All-American at the University of Missouri, when the action on the mats in the Big 12 Conference was at an all-time high. “His striking to my striking? No comparison. His grappling to my grappling? No comparing them. His KO power to my KO power? No comparing them. It’s not the same. Yes, we do some of the same things, but [one of us] has found a way to master each lane and he is not that guy.”

With greatness on his mind and his dominant effort against Till propelling him into the cage against Usman, Woodley is ready to turn in another strong performance, halt the challenger’s unbeaten run in the Octagon and set his sights on settling the score with Covington later this year.

“My goal for this fight is to overwhelm the hell out of him in every area,” he said. “I want him to go into desperation mode early and when he does that, I’m going to hurt him and look to get him out of there. I can finish him in many different ways.”

Can and will are two different things, but if Woodley is up to the task, he’ll continue bolstering his case for being the greatest welterweight of all-time.