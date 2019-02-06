UFC 234 Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum: Fight date, PPV price, how to watch, live stream

The first pay-per-view of 2019 for the UFC is upon us, as UFC 234 takes place on Saturday, Feb. 9 live from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

The main event features Robert Whittaker officially putting the middleweight championship on the line for the first time when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum.

The co-main event has young middleweight star Israel Adesanya taking on former long-time reigning middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

This will be the sixth time Whittaker's (20-4) fought in his home country, but the first as a UFC champion. Whittaker was supposed to defend the title against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 in February 2018 in Perth, but the 28-year-old came down with a staph infection and the chicken pox and had to pull out of the fight.

In his last time out, Whittaker was set to make his first title defense at UFC 225 vs. Yoel Romero. However, Romero missed weight and the bout changed to a non-title affair. The back-and-forth battle turned into one of the best fights of 2018 with Whittaker winning a split-decision.

Since making the permanent move to 185 pounds at UFC in December 2016, Gastelum (15-3, one no-contest) has gone 3-1 with one no-contest including a split-decision nod over Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza at UFC 224 in May.

Whittaker and Gastelum set up their fight by being head coaches on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter. This fight could be an exciting affair between two guys with heavy hands and a willingness to keep the fight standing.

The co-main event finds an all-time great facing off with a man who could be his heir apparent as Anderson Silva looks to put out the firestorm of hype that comes with Israel Adesanya. Will this be Silva's last stand or will the Brazilian put the brakes on the astronomical rise of Adesanya?

(All times Eastern.)

UFC 234 date, start time

UFC 234 takes place on Saturday night, Feb. 9. Pay-per-view coverage begins at 10 p.m. Whittaker and Gastelum should enter the Octagon around 12:15 a.m.

How do I watch UFC 234?

The main card on pay-per-view can be purchased for $64.99. For more information on how to order UFC 234, contact your service provider. You can also live-stream UFC 234 and order the main card on UFC.TV and ESPN+ for $64.99.

Where is UFC 234?

UFC 234 will be held at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

UFC 234 betting odds

According to sportsbookreview.com (as of Feb. 5), Whittaker is a -265 favorite, which means you'd need to bet $265 to win $100. Meanwhile, Gastelum is a +210 underdog, meaning if you would bet $100, you would net $210.

Robert Whittaker record and bio

Name: Robert Whittaker

Nationality: Australian

Born: December 20, 1990

Height: 6-0

Reach: 73½″

Total fights: 24

Record: 20-4













Kelvin Gastelum record and bio

Name: Kelvin Gastelum

Nationality: American

Born: October 24, 1991

Height: 5-9

Reach: 71½″

Total fights: 19

Record: 15-3 with one no contest.













UFC 234 fight card

Main card

Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Kelvin Gastelum for Whittaker's Middleweight title

Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva; Middleweight

Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon; Bantamweight

Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem; Women's Flyweight

Jim Crute vs. Sam Alvey; Light Heavyweight

Preliminary card