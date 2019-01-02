UFC 232: How does Brock Lesnar fit into the Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier feud?

The idea that someone who had only fought once in the last seven years facing either the UFC light heavyweight or UFC heavyweight champion in their next fight sounds absolutely ridiculous.

But not when your name is Brock Lesnar.

The former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE titleholder was brought up once again after Jon Jones dispatched of Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232. Unlike after his last fight with Cormier at UFC 214, Jones didn't challenge Lesnar this time around. This time he kept his focus on a possible trilogy with the current heavyweight champ.

Sporting News has learned from a source in the UFC that after Cormier defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 in November, the plan was for Cormier to face Lesnar at UFC 235 in March. The proposed fight was set up when Lesnar entered the cage after "DC" knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 and the two got into a verbal confrontation. But that idea may have been postponed due to Lesnar agreeing to a new deal with the pro wrestling giant back in October.

“No, (Lesnar is) not out of the picture,” White said at the post-event news conference. “Absolutely (he could still fight Cormier). I think he’s already under contract with me. We were talking about it, and then he ended up signing a new deal with WWE."

Lesnar's in an envious position in the Cormier-Jones saga.

Beyond the obvious trilogy with each other, the two rivals can make a boatload of money against Lesnar, who remains one of the biggest draws in the sport regardless of his time away from the UFC. That news is great for Lesnar, but shows just how much the UFC is in dire need of building up a new star that Cormier or Jones can legitimately draw with.

Lesnar doesn't need either one of them. The 41-year-old has several million dollars in the bank and only does things because he wants to. He loves the pure competition and that is something Cormier and Jones can provide him more than anybody else on the UFC roster. But remember, Lesnar also loves money. He's also a smart enough businessman to know that his price is at an all time high.

"The Beast" understands that the UFC is in need of talent that crosses over into the mainstream. There's no telling when Conor McGregor will return and Cormier has held firm that he'll be calling it a career after his 40th birthday in March. The reality is that there are few who have the mainstream appeal that Brock Lesnar possesses and he'll leverage that to put himself in the best financial position possible.

“He’s in a very unique position because he can play this thing between UFC and WWE," White said. "And they get right down to the wire, and I think Vince (McMahon) throws so much money at him that he says, ‘All right, I’ll do (WWE) again.’ Because this is here no matter what. When he’s ready, he can come in here and fight and he’s gonna make a (expletive) ton of money here, too. So it makes sense. I’m assuming that’s what’s going on.”

Cormier could easily stand firm on his retirement date and insist on fighting Lesnar in March. Win or lose, Lesnar would also be in line to face UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in a megafight later in the year. Or, Cormier postpones retirement like White thinks he will do, takes on Jones for a third time in his next fight and then Lesnar later in the year.

“(Jones-Cormier and Cormier-Lesnar) are both good fights," White said. "I think Jones, (Lesnar) and Stipe (Miocic) are all good fights for Cormier if Cormier wants to do three more fights,” White said.

The likely scenario is that all three will face each other in a round-robin format with everyone making tens of millions of dollars. It's definitely good to be in the Brock Lesnar business, especially if you're Brock Lesnar.



