UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till fight date, PPV price, how to watch and live stream
The UFC returns for its next pay-per-view offering with UFC 227 on Saturday, Sept. 8 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
The main event features Tyron Woodley defending the welterweight title against Darren Till.
The co-main event was scheduled to be Nicco Montano putting the women's flyweight title on the line against Valentina Shevchenko. But on Friday morning, Montano was hospitalized and the fight ended up canceled.
Since knocking out Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 in July 2016 to win the title, Woodley (18-3-1) has made three consecutive defenses. He has defeated Stephen Thompson twice and, most recently, Demian Maia at UFC 214. After the Maia bout, Woodley had surgery to repair a torn labrum. Overall, Woodley will go into UFC 228 unbeaten in his past six fights.
DAZN: There’s a new way to watch fight sports — find out more
Till (17-0-1) made MMA fans take notice when he scored a first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC Gdansk in October. The 25-year-old solidified a title shot by defeating Thompson via a close unanimous decision at UFC Liverpool in May. Till missed weight by three pounds the day before the fight.
UFC 228 is a card with implications in all five main bouts, along with a mixture of notable names — Diego Sanchez, John Dodson and Jim Miller — on the undercard. Can Till capture UFC gold for the first time? Can Woodley remain on top of the heap in the welterweight divisions?
(All times Eastern.)
UFC 228 date, start time
UFC 228 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 8. Pay-per-view coverage begins at 10 p.m. Woodley and Till should enter the Octagon around 12:15 a.m.
How to watch UFC 228
The main card on pay-per-view can be purchased for $64.99. For more information on how to order UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till, contact your service provider. You can also live-stream UFC 228 and order the main card on UFC.TV for $64.99.
UFC 228 fight card
Main card
Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Darren Till for Woodley's Welterweight title
Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz; Women's Strawweight
Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez; Women's Strawweight
Brandon Davis vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov; Featherweight
Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson; Bantamweight
Preliminary Card
Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamann; Bantamweight
Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart; Middleweight
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price; Welterweight
Diego Sanchez vs. Craig White; Welterweight
Jim Miller vs. Alex White; Lightweight
Irene Aldana vs. Lucie Pudilova; Women's Bantamweight
Ryan Benoit vs. Roberto Sanchez; Flyweight
Geoff Neal vs. Frank Camacho; Welterweight