UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till fight date, PPV price, how to watch and live stream

The UFC returns for its next pay-per-view offering with UFC 227 on Saturday, Sept. 8 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The main event features Tyron Woodley defending the welterweight title against Darren Till.

The co-main event was scheduled to be Nicco Montano putting the women's flyweight title on the line against Valentina Shevchenko. But on Friday morning, Montano was hospitalized and the fight ended up canceled.

Since knocking out Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 in July 2016 to win the title, Woodley (18-3-1) has made three consecutive defenses. He has defeated Stephen Thompson twice and, most recently, Demian Maia at UFC 214. After the Maia bout, Woodley had surgery to repair a torn labrum. Overall, Woodley will go into UFC 228 unbeaten in his past six fights.

Till (17-0-1) made MMA fans take notice when he scored a first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC Gdansk in October. The 25-year-old solidified a title shot by defeating Thompson via a close unanimous decision at UFC Liverpool in May. Till missed weight by three pounds the day before the fight.

UFC 228 is a card with implications in all five main bouts, along with a mixture of notable names — Diego Sanchez, John Dodson and Jim Miller — on the undercard. Can Till capture UFC gold for the first time? Can Woodley remain on top of the heap in the welterweight divisions?

(All times Eastern.)

UFC 228 date, start time

UFC 228 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 8. Pay-per-view coverage begins at 10 p.m. Woodley and Till should enter the Octagon around 12:15 a.m.

How to watch UFC 228

The main card on pay-per-view can be purchased for $64.99. For more information on how to order UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till, contact your service provider. You can also live-stream UFC 228 and order the main card on UFC.TV for $64.99.

UFC 228 fight card

Main card

Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Darren Till for Woodley's Welterweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz; Women's Strawweight

Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez; Women's Strawweight

Brandon Davis vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov; Featherweight

Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson; Bantamweight

Preliminary Card