UFC 227 Loses Bethe Correia vs. Irena Aldana Bout

A UFC 227 bout between Bethe Correia and Irene Aldana has been canceled.

The Correia vs. Aldana bout was supposed to have taken place on the UFC 227 prelims on FX on Saturday, but the bout was canceled after UFC officials apparently deemed Correia unfit to fight.

There has been some confusion over Correia's removal from the fight, as she posted on social media about issues with eye surgery she had in 2017, blaming the California State Athletic Commission for her removal, even though she says she had three doctors approving her to fight.

”I was surprised by the California Athletic Commission, stating that I couldn’t fight on Saturday because of vision problems,” Correia wrote on Instagram. “I came aware of my eyes issues. I went through several ophthalmologists part of the Brazilian Society of Ophthalmology. I took care of my health and my eye integrity, even being released by the doctors before the trip.

”I have current reports from three doctors who have been following me since the beginning, reporting that I am released to fight.”

Though she took aim at the CSAC, the commission's executive director, Andy Foster, told MMAFighting, that the UFC had pulled her from the card.

“The UFC has pulled her off the card, which they’re entitled to do as a promoter,” Foster said. “The promoter made the decision. The UFC made the decision.”

UFC officials had yet to directly confirm the fight's cancellation to MMAWeekly.com at the time of publication, but had removed the bout from the UFC 227 line-up on its website. Aldana also believed her bout to be canceled, as she noted in her own post on Instagram.

"Very sad for the cancellation of my fight, I wish a quick recovery to Bethe Correia and I thank to the UFC for really trying to get me a replacement and for their good attention. Unfortunately, it was not achieved, but I hope to compete in some other card as soon as possible."

UFC 227 is expected to move forward with two title fights at the top end of the fight card, but with 12 bouts total with the removal of Correia vs. Aldana.