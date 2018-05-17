UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2 date, fight card, start time, how to watch

The UFC returns for its next pay-per-view offering as UFC 225 takes place on Saturday, June 9 from the United Center in Chicago.

The main event features a rematch for the UFC middleweight championship as Robert Whittaker defends against No. 1 ranked Yoel Romero. The co-main event features former lightweight champ No. 2 ranked Rafael dos Anjos battles No. 3 ranked Colby Covington for the interim welterweight championship.

The card also sees the return of former WWE Champion CM Punk who faces Mike Jackson.

Whittaker and Romero initially fought at UFC 213 back in July with the former winning by a narrow unanimous decision. Romero controlled the first two rounds and Whittaker surged to win the last three rounds, becoming the interim titleholder. He was crowned undisputed champion after Georges St-Pierre vacated the belt.

Whittaker (20-4) was scheduled to make his first title defense against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 in his native Australia. Whittaker, 27, had to bow out due to a staph infection and chickenpox. Yoel Romero (13-2) stepped in on short notice to replace Whittaker and knocked Rockhold out in the third round.

The interim title bout was made due to champion Tyron Woodley being inactive since last July's UFC 214 because of shoulder surgery. He is targeting a late summer/early fall return.

After losing the title and the subsequent fight to Benson Henderson, dos Anjos (28-9) moved up to 170 pounds one year ago. Since the move, he's won all three fights in dominant fashion.

Like his opponent, Covington (13-1) is on a tear of his own. He's won five in a row after suffering his only loss to Warlley Alves at UFC 194. People feel Covington talked his way into this fight and doesn't deserve the opportunity, since his biggest win came against an aging 40-year-old Demian Maia.

Top to bottom, UFC 225 is the deepest card of the year. When you have two title fights, the return of Punk and an undercard highlighted by former champions Holly Holm, Rashad Evans, Andrei Arlovski and Alistair Overeem mixed with rising stars Curtis Blaydes, Megan Anderson, Tai Tuivasa and Sergio Pettis.

(All times Eastern.)

UFC 225 date, start time

UFC 225 takes place on Saturday, June 9. Pay-per-view coverage will begin at 10 p.m. Whittaker and Romero should enter the octagon at around 12:30 a.m.

How to watch UFC 225

The main card on pay-per-view can be purchased for $64.99. For more information on how to order UFC 225 Whittaker and Romero 2, contact your TV provider.

You can also live-stream UFC 225 and the Whittaker vs. Romero 2 main card on UFC.TV for $64.99.

UFC 225 fight card

Main card

Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Yoel Romero for Whittaker's UFC Middleweight championship

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington for the interim welterweight championship

Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes; Heavyweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa; Heavyweight

CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson; Welterweight

Preliminary card

Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson; Women's Featherweight

Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektić; Featherweight

Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis; Flyweight

Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green; Lightweight

Cláudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza; Women's Strawweight

Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith; Light Heavyweight

Rashad Coulter vs. Chris de la Rocha; Heavyweight

Mike Santiago vs. Dan Ige; Featherweight

