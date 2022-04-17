UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Alex Pattle
·3 min read
In this article:
Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December.

READ MORE: Predicting every year-end UFC champion in 2022

Islam Makhachev continues to pursue his goal of becoming lightweight champion to follow in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the men’s bantamweight division is set to see a unification bout between its interim champion Petr Yan and official title holder Aljamain Sterling – with the heavyweight title having been unified in January when Francis Ngannou outpointed Ciryl Gane.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for the coming weeks and months:

Saturday 23 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (Getty)

Main card

Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade (women’s strawweight)

Tanner Boser vs Alexander Romanov (heavyweight)

Clay Guida vs Claudio Puelles (lightweight)

Lando Vannata vs Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Maycee Barber vs Montana de la Rosa (women’s flyweight)

Steve Garcia vs Damar Hadzovic (lightweight)

Prelims

Sumudaerji vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Louis Cosce vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

Jordan Wright vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Dwight Grant vs Sergey Khandozhko (welterweight)

Tyson Pedro vs Isaac Villanueva (light heavyweight)

Aoriqileng vs Cameron Else (bantamweight)

Marcin Prachnio vs Philipe Lins (light heavyweight)

Dean Barry vs Mike Jackson (welterweight)

Saturday 30 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Rob Font vs Marlon Vera (bantamweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario (flyweight)

Gabriel Green vs Yohan Lainesse (welterweight)

Darren Elkins vs Tristan Connelly (featherweight)

Saturday 7 May – UFC 274 – Footprint Center, Phoenix

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has won 10 fights in a row (Getty Images)

Charles Oliveira (C) vs Justin Gaethje (lightweight title)

Rose Namajunas (C) vs Carla Esparza 2 (women’s strawweight title)

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson (lightweight)

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon (lightweight)

Mauricio Rua vs Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Tracy Cortez vs Melissa Gatto (women’s flyweight)

Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Macy Chiasson vs Norma Dumont (women’s featherweight)

Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Francisco Trinaldo vs Danny Roberts (welterweight)

Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Kleidison Rodrigues vs CJ Vergara (flyweight)

Ariane Carnelossi vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Journey Newson vs Fernie Garcie (bantamweight)

Saturday 11 June – UFC 275 – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Glover Teixeira submits Jan Blachowicz to become UFC light heavyweight champion (@UFC via Instagram)

Glover Teixeira (C) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Taila Santos (women’s flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Kyung Ho Kang vs Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Liang Na vs Silvana Juarez (women’s strawweight)

