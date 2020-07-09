UFC's Mike Perry seen on video punching man, dropping multiple racial slurs at restaurant

A video of an incident involving UFC fighter Mike Perry emerged Wednesday, reportedly captured Tuesday night.

In the video, Perry can be seen walking out of a restaurant after an apparent dispute, asking if the police have been called on him and arguing against pleas for him to leave the premises. Perry gets more heated as the video goes on, eventually telling an older man he’d knock him out shortly before a physical confrontation.

Perry can be seen punching the man, who immediately falls to the ground. Things naturally escalate from there, with Perry screaming he didn’t do anything, challenging the restaurant to call the police and using racial slurs multiple times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Warning: The following video contains very NSFW and offensive language.

Mike Perry in a bar fight last night over someone “touching him”.



This is pretty disgusting behaviour from a UFC calibre fighter. Acting like a complete child. pic.twitter.com/ZAuxZTtXtW — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) July 8, 2020

Perry has been seen using racial slurs several times in the past, and has defended his use of the word by saying a DNA test showed he is 2 percent Black. Unsurprisingly, that excuse hasn’t been accepted by some in the Black community. The closest precedent UFC has to the apparent assault might be Conor McGregor’s punching of a bar patron for insulting his whiskey brand in 2019, though McGregor was out of the UFC when that happened.

Perry is less than two weeks removed from his victory over Mickey Gall on June 27, in which he captured headlines by having his girlfriend manage his corner. In his career, Perry is 14-6 and has been with the UFC since 2016.

Mike Perry got physical as he was escorted from a restaurant. (Credit: mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX)

More from Yahoo Sports: