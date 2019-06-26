UFC's Desmond Green charged with DUI manslaughter from fatal 2018 crash

Desmond Green is charged with manslaughter after a fatal five-vehicle crash last year. (Getty Images)

UFC fighter Desmond Green was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter Tuesday in relation to a major car accident last August.

Green is charged with four DUI manslaughter charges as well as 16 other various charges, according to Broward County (Fla.) Jail records and reported Wednesday by ESPN. They include DUI charges for injuring others and property damage; possession of cocaine, marijuana and psilocyn (psychedelic mushrooms); and a second offense of operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

His bond is $194,000 in total.

Green, 29, was involved in a five-car crash in Florida last August. Per Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Alvaro Feola, Green lost control of his Dodge Durango at 6:15 a.m. on Interstate 75 and drifted into another lane. He reportedly crossed the path of a tractor trailer, which resulted in a larger crash involving three other cars.

Emelina Morfa, 67, and Emma Suarez Hernandez, 76, were both killed in the accident and two others were seriously injured. Green had minor injuries.

Officers retrieved a metal grinder with marijuana residue Green reportedly threw over a highway barrier and a plastic bag with traces of cocaine from the front seat, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The fighter made his UFC debut in 2017. He fought three times since the accident, including a bout one month later, and has wins in his last two. He’s 23-8-0 in the UFC.

