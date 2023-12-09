UF beats Richmond in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic behind Will Richard’s big game

Will Richard scored a season-high 21 points and Tyrese Samuel recorded his third double-double of the season as the Florida Gators men’s basketball team beat the Richmond Spiders 87-76 in the second game of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.

UF improves to 6-4 on the season and 19-4 all-time in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic. Richmond falls to 5-5 on the season.

Richard scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half and arguably his most important sequence came over when he hit three consecutive three-point shots over a 90-second stretch to push UF’s lead to 62-46 with 11:47 left to play.

The cushion in the moment was needed, as Richmond responded with a 7-0 run to cut Florida’s lead back down to nine points before the Gators pushed their lead back up to as high as 16 points.

Prior to Saturday, Richard’s season-high was 20 points set on Nov. 14 against Florida A&M. His career high is 24 points, set on Feb. 28 last season against Georgia.

Richard on Saturday also added six rebounds.

Samuel, a graduate transfer who spent his first four seasons at Seton Hall, scored 18 points and hauled in a career-high-tying 14 rebounds. He also had double-doubles for UF this season against Virginia on Nov. 10 and Pittsburgh on Nov. 22.

Zyon Pullin chipped in 12 off the bench and Riley Kugel added 11 points for UF. Micah Handlogten nearly had a double-double of his own with 8 points and 10 rebounds. Walter Clayton Jr. scored 8 points and dished out six assists.

Four players scored in double figures for the Spiders, who were making just their second appearance in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic — the other coincidentally enough was a 56-53 win over UF in 2009.

Neal Quinn led the way for Richmond with 17 points, while Mikkel Tyne had 16, Isaiah Bigelo 15 and Jordan King 14.