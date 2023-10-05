UEM Sunrise Berhad (KLSE:UEMS) shareholders have earned a 216% return over the last year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example UEM Sunrise Berhad (KLSE:UEMS). Its share price is already up an impressive 210% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 164% gain in the last three months. It is also impressive that the stock is up 106% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

UEM Sunrise Berhad went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 0.6% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. UEM Sunrise Berhad's revenue actually dropped 11% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that UEM Sunrise Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, UEM Sunrise Berhad's TSR for the last 1 year was 216%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that UEM Sunrise Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 216% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand UEM Sunrise Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for UEM Sunrise Berhad that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

