Uefa Women's Euro 2022: What date is the tournament, what TV channel is it on and what are the latest odds?

womens euro 2022 when start date uefa tv channel odds

This summer's tournament in England is going to be huge!

In fact, it is on track to surpass the previous best attendance record for a Women's Euros, which stands at 240,045 in 2017.

The Championship was originally set to be staged in 2021, but was put back a year because of coronavirus.

This will be the 13th edition of the Uefa Women's Championship and it will all be shown live on the BBC.

When does the 2022 Women's European Championship start?

The tournament kicks off on Wednesday, July 6, when England host Austria at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

BBC is the place for the Women's Euros, with all England and Northern Ireland matches live on BBC One. All 31 matches will be on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Which teams have qualified for Women's Euro 2022?

The 16 teams involved at the finals are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, England (hosts), Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Holland (holders), Northern Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Portugal replaced Russia following the latter's exclusion due to the invasion of Ukraine.

What are the groups?

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

What are the fixtures and kick-off times?

Who are the reigning champions?

Holland won the last tournament in 2017 and will be among the favourites next summer, along with Germany, France, Spain, Sweden and hosts England. Additionally, Denmark were the runners-up five years ago and have significant pedigree in the women's game, while Norway have been in six finals, winning the competition twice, and Italy are improving.

Who has the best record in the tournament?

Germany have been by far the most dominant team historically and have won a record eight European titles (out of a possible 12). England reached the semi-finals in 2017 and were beaten finalists in both 2009 and 1984.

What are the best odds?

Spain 3/1

England 9/2

France 5/1

Holland 5/1

Sweden 6/1

Germany 7/1

Norway 14/1

Denmark 28/1

Italy 28/1

Switzerland 50/1

Austria 66/1

Belgium 100/1

Portugal 100/1

Iceland 100/1

Finland 250/1

Northern Ireland 250/1

What venues will be used?

Brighton's Community Stadium, St Mary's, Stadium MK, Brentford Community Stadium, Bramall Lane, Leigh Sports Village, New York Stadium, Manchester Academy Stadium, Old Trafford and Wembley.

Overall there are 10 stadiums across nine host cities.

The cities are set to be "transformed", partly thanks to the fact that Arts Council England has awarded £800k to the Euros to run an arts and cultural programme alongside the tournament, funded via the National Lottery.

Tournament organisers have faced criticism for their choice of venues, with Man City's Academy stadium holding just 7,000 fans at capacity.

Where will the final be played?

Wembley Stadium on July 31.

This article is regularly updated with the latest information.