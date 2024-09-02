UEFA Women's Champions League: Round 1 fixtures and tournament calendar

The UEFA Women's Champions League returns this week with knockout ties for the likes of Arsenal, Ajax, Benfica and Atletico Madrid.

This marks the first of two rounds before the 16-team group stage which starts in October. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path.

In both, the first round consists of two stages of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments. The semi-finals come on Wednesday 4 September before the third place play-offs and finals on Saturday 7 September.

The winners of each final progress to the second round, which will decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the group stage. The second round draw is scheduled to take place on Monday 9 September.

League path qualifying

16 teams enter at this stage, including the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

Each club competes in a four-team mini-tournament. The winners of the four finals progress to Round 2, which PSG, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus and Hacken all have direct entry into. Five group stage places will be on offer in Round 2.

Group 1

Group 2

Hosts: Linkoping

Group 3

Hosts: Arsenal

Group 4

Champions path qualifying

A total of 43 teams enter at this stage, including the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below. They will compete in 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments.

The winners of the 11 finals progress to Round 2, which Slavia Praha, Roma and Hammarby have direct entry into. Seven group stage places will be on offer in Round 2.

Group 1

Group 2

Hosts: Lanchkhuti

Group 3

Hosts: Gintra

Group 4

Hosts: Birkirkara

Group 5

Hosts: Twente

Group 6

Hosts: Apollon LFC

Group 7

Hosts: Pogon Szczecin

Group 8

Hosts: Racing Union

Group 9

Hosts: Osijek

Group 10

Hosts: Ferencvaros

Group 11

Hosts: Farul Constanta

2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League season calendar