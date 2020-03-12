UEFA will wait until Tuesday to discuss remainder of season, reportedly propose plan to delay Euro 2020 until 2021

UEFA has decided to hold a videoconference on Tuesday to discuss the fate of this season, from domestic competitions to Euro 2020. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

UEFA has announced it will hold a videoconference on Tuesday, March 17, to “discuss European football’s response to the (coronavirus) outbreak.”

All competitions, from the Champions League to Euro 2020, will be on the table for decision-making.

The statement reads, in full:

“In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.



Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.



Further communication will be made following those meetings.”

No announcement was made on the Europa League, which has four games set to be played behind closed doors on Thursday, or the Champions League, which resumes next week.

Earlier Thursday, La Liga announced it was suspending its season for two weeks, while Real Madrid’s players have been quarantined after a member of the club’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19. This follows Italy’s suspension of all sports until at least April 3, which was made on Monday.

At best, it smacks of irresponsibility. That’s two of UEFA’s highest-profile domestic leagues that have been suspended, and another major worldwide sports league, the NBA, officially suspended its season Wednesday night, too.

It begs the question: What exactly is UEFA waiting for with regard to making a decision? And in a world where the coronavirus is forcing alterations to sporting events seemingly by the hour, why five whole days to make the decision?

Until UEFA updates everyone further, those answers will have to wait.

