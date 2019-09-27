UEFA punishes Red Star for latest fan racism incident Young Boys' Jean-Pierre Nsame, left, gestures after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Europa League group G soccer match between FC Porto and Young Boys at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) -- UEFA has punished Red Star Belgrade for the latest ''racist behavior'' by its fans, and banned the club from selling tickets to its fans for a Champions League game at Tottenham.

UEFA said Friday its disciplinary panel found the charge proven against the Serbian champion at a qualifying rounds game against HJK Helsinki in Finland in July.

Red Star cannot sell tickets for its next Group B away game, in London on Oct. 22, and was fined 50,000 euros ($54,600).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The UEFA punishment follows similar fan incidents last season. Charges of racist behavior, illicit chants and crowd disorder led to Red Star playing a home playoff game in an empty stadium and being barred from selling tickets to two group-stage games away from home.

Red Star was ordered to pay UEFA fines totaling 191,000 euros ($208,000) last season, and 122,000 euros ($133,000) so far this season.

In a separate case of alleged racism, UEFA said Friday its disciplinary panel closed a case against Porto. No reason was given for the decision.

Racially abusive shouts were allegedly targeted by a fan with a megaphone at Young Boys player Jean-Pierre Nsame as he was preparing to take a penalty in a Europa League game last week.

---

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports