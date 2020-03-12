UEFA postpones Man City-Real Madrid, Juventus-Lyon Champions League matches due to coronavirus

UEFA has suspended two Champions League matches due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Visionhaus)

UEFA announced Thursday it is postponing two Champions League matches, Manchester City vs. Real Madrid and Juventus vs, Lyon that were scheduled for March 17.

European soccer’s governing body cited “the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid CF” as reasons for the postponement. Additionally, UEFA said that further decisions “will be communicated in due course.”

Earlier Thursday, Real Madrid players were quarantined after a member of the club’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19. The soccer and basketball teams train at the same complex. On Wednesday, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the coronavirus as well.

Despite both La Liga and Serie A having suspended their seasons, UEFA announced it plans to hold a videoconference on Tuesday with all 55 member nations to determine the status of the rest of the season. That includes all competitions, from the Champions League to Euro 2020.

This story will be updated.

