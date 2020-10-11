UEFA Nations League Poland vs Italy LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Table-toppers Italy will look to continue their dominance on the field when they take on Poland in UEFA Nations League fixture on Monday, October 12. The UEFA Nations League Poland vs Italy outing will be played at the PGE Arena, Gdansk.

As per the league standings, Italy have four points whereas Poland have three points next to their name. In their latest outing, September 8, Italy have managed to keep a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Netherlands. Whereas, Poland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina by 2-1.

The UEFA Nations League Poland vs Italy will kick off at 12:15 AM (IST).

UEFA Nations League Poland vs Italy: team news, injury update

Piotr Zielinski has been ruled out after he tested positive for coronavirus.

As for Italy, Federico Bernardeschi will miss the game due to injury.

UEFA Nations League Poland Starting Line-up against Italy: Fabianski; Kedziora, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszynski; Goralski, Krychowiak; Jozwiak, Szymanski, Grosicki; Lewandowski

UEFA Nations League Italy Starting Line-up against Poland: Donnarumma; D'Ambrosio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; El Shaarawy, Immobile, Chiesa

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Poland vs Italy match in India?

Poland vs Italy, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Monday, October 12.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Poland vs Italy?

UEFA Nations League, Poland vs Italy live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.