UEFA Nations League England vs Belgium LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Belgium will look to extend their winning streak when they take on table toppers England in their upcoming scheduled fixture of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, October 11. Belgium, in the last game, thrashed Iceland by 5-1. Whereas, England held Denmark to a 1-1 draw. The UEFA Nations League England vs Belgium match will be played at the Wembley stadium.

The UEFA Nations League England vs Belgium is scheduled for 9:30 PM (IST).

UEFA Nations League England vs Belgium: Team News, Injury Update

England defender Ben Chilwell will miss the game due illness.

Meanwhile, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has pulled out of the tournament due to hi injury.

UEFA Nations League England Starting Line-up against Belgium: Pickford; Gomez, Maguire, Dier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson, Trippier; Sancho, Kane, Rashford

UEFA Nations League Belgium Starting Line-up against England: Mignolet; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Castagne; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, England vs Belgium match in India?

England vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Sunday, October 11.

UEFA Nations League, England vs Belgium live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.