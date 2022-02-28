UEFA and FIFA suspend Russia from all competitions

Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter
·2 min read

Russia have been suspended from all UEFA and FIFA competitions, including the World Cup play-offs, the governing bodies have announced.

Continental bosses UEFA and global governors FIFA have made the joint decision on a temporary expulsion for Russia from all club and national fixtures.

Both UEFA and FIFA have removed Russia from all fixtures until “football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people”.

A joint UEFA and FIFA statement confirmed the move, that will further isolate Russia’s sporting situation amid the invasion of Ukraine.

“Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” read the statement.

“These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

RB Leipzig v Manchester City &#x002013; UEFA Champions League &#x002013; Group A &#x002013; Red Bull Arena
RB Leipzig are through to the next round of the Europa League (DPA/PA)

Spartak Moscow’s removal from the Europa League will hand RB Leipzig direct progression into the European second-tier competition’s quarter-finals.

European football bosses UEFA also confirmed the cessation of its sponsorship deals with Russian energy company Gazprom, worth around £34million a season.

“UEFA has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions,” read a UEFA statement.

“The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA EURO 2024.”

