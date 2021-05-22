Uefa Europa Conference League: What is new competition, how it works, when it starts and who can qualify

George Flood
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;Arsenal or Tottenham could still end up in the maiden Europa Conference League next season&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Arsenal or Tottenham could still end up in the maiden Europa Conference League next season

(Getty Images)

For all the focus on who will qualify for the Champions League and Europa League respectively on a busy final day of Premier League action this weekend, there is a new, third-string Uefa tournament set to be debuted next season that will include one team from the English top-flight.

Here is everything you need to know about the Uefa Europa Conference League at this stage...

What is the the Europa Conference League?

The Europa Conference League is a new European football club competition first announced by Uefa in 2019 that will run for the first time during the 2021/22 season and last until at least 2024.

It will rank as the third most prestigious club competition in Europe, following the Champions League and Europa League respectively, aimed at increasing inclusivity in European football and offering more opportunities for clubs from smaller Uefa member associations.

The winners will be awarded a place in the following season’s Europa League group stage.

How the Europa Conference League works

The Europa Conference League, featuring oft-maligned Thursday night fixtures all too familiar to those with any experience of the Europa League, will consist of four qualifying rounds ahead of the group stage, including a play-off round, with a massive 184 teams involved at some point.

The competition proper is set to feature 32 teams split into eight groups of four, with the group winners automatically then qualifying for the last 16.

However, the runners-up from each group will not go straight through and instead have to battle the teams that finish third in their respective groups during next season’s Europa League, which is reducing from 48 to 32 teams.

The winners of those ties will complete the last-16 lineup, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final - the first of which will be held at the National Arena in Tirana, Albania in May 2022 - to follow.

When does the Europa Conference League start?

The two-legged first qualifying round is currently scheduled to take place across July 8 and July 15, while the first final is on May 22.

Here are all the key Europa Conference League dates, courtesy of Uefa’s official website...

First qualifying round: 8 and 15 July

Second qualifying round: 22 and 29 July

Third qualifying round: 5 and 12 August

Play-off round: 19 and 26 August

Group stage match dates: 16 and 30 September, 21 October, 4 and 25 November, 9 December

Knockout round play-offs: 17 and 24 February

Round of 16: 10 and 17 March

Quarter-finals: 7 and 14 April

Semi-finals: 28 April and 5 May

Final: 25 May

Who can qualify for the Europa Conference League?

In the Premier League, seventh place will cement a berth in the inaugural competition.

Tottenham are currently in possession of that spot heading into Sunday’s final round of 2020/21 fixtures, though will still harbour hopes of Europa League qualification if they can beat Champions League-chasing Leicester and sixth-place West Ham lose at home to Southampton.

In that scenario, West Ham would go into the Europa Conference League.

Also chasing seventh are Everton and Arsenal, currently eighth and ninth respectively and separated by only one point.

Everton are level on points with Spurs and behind the north Londoners only by virtue of an inferior goal difference heading into Sunday’s tricky trip to champions Manchester City.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have not failed to qualify for Europe in the last 25 years, but will have to beat Brighton at home and hope other results go their way in order to keep that run alive.

The Europa Conference League is the best they can hope for now, being four points adrift of the top six despite Wednesday’s late show at Crystal Palace.

Mid-table Leeds can technically still qualify for the Europa Conference League sitting three points off seventh going into the final day, but it would take Marcelo Bielsa’s side to beat relegated West Brom at Elland Road and hope that Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal all slip up as well as engineering a 15-goal swing between themselves and Spurs.

Read More

Premier League final day: Champions League, Europa League, Uefa Conference League permutations

Latest Stories

  • Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for head shot on Justin Faulk

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended eight games for yet another dangerous hit in the playoffs.

  • Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals for 3-1 series lead

    David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart early in the third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots to lead Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

  • Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Matt Duchene scores in 2OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

    Matt Duchene scored at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • Stephen A. Smith isn't a fan of Nav Bhatia's Hall of Fame induction

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is categorically against any fan being inducted into the Hall of Fame, including long-time Raptors supporter Nav Bhatia.

  • PGA Championship Day 2: Mickelson, Oosthuizen tied at the top at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka halfway through the PGA Championship.

  • What will Leafs' lines look like without Tavares?

    The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.

  • Jazz, Blazers among biggest playoff questions

    The postseason is almost here and a few teams have some critics to silence, or prove right.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Big hits, blunders and loud barns

    The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs always provides some incredible moments, and this year has been no different.

  • Nikita Kucherov deserves benefit of the doubt

    While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.

  • Watch Simone Biles flawlessly land risky Yurchenko double pike in US Classic practice

    No female gymnast has ever completed the move in competition. Biles plans to before the Olympics.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Tatis hits 50th career homer, Padres rout Mariners 16-1

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest shortstop in history to hit 50 home runs, punctuating his three-run shot with a bat flip, and made another spectacular defensive play for the San Diego Padres, who routed the Seattle Mariners 16-1 Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and Chris Paddack (2-3) threw six strong innings for the Padres, who have won 10 of 11 overall. Paddack and two relievers combined on a four-hitter against the Mariners, who have been no-hit twice this season, most recently by Detroit's Spencer Turnbull on Tuesday night. Tatis, playing in his 171st career game, watched his opposite-field homer off Chris Flexen sail over the home run deck in right field and, holding his bat by the barrel, twirled it aside before beginning his trot. His team-leading 11th this year, it gave the Padres a 7-1 lead with one out in the second inning. Tatis tied Ryan Braun for the fifth-fastest player overall to reach 50 homers. The Padres star also homered Wednesday in a 3-0 win over Colorado in his first game back after missing eight games after testing positive for COVID-19. Tatis finished with four RBIs. He also made a spectacular play in the fifth when he avoided a collision with Jorge Mateo in shallow center to catch Jarred Kelenic’s popup and then doubled Eric Campbell off first to end the inning. Tatis laughed as he ran off the field. Seattle lost its fourth straight game and had a setback off the field. The Mariners placed four relievers on the COVID-19 injured list before the game after reporting a positive test within the team. The Mariners did not identify who tested positive. Placed on the IL were right-handers Robert Dugger, Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz. Paddack had his longest outing of the year, holding the Mariners to one run and three hits while striking out six and walking two. He allowed Mitch Haniger's double and Kyle Seager's RBI single with one out in the first and then didn't allow another runner to reach scoring position the rest of his outing. Cronenworth hit a two-run double in the fifth and a three-run homer in the seventh, his fifth. Trent Grisham hit his fourth leadoff homer and fifth overall for the Padres, who scored four runs in each of the first two innings off Flexen (4-2). Eric Hosmer added a two-run single and Tommy Pham an RBI basehit in the first. Pham had an RBI triple with two outs in the second to chase Flexen. The right-hander allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 1 2/3 innings. TRAINER'S ROOM Mariners: As planned, RHP Keynan Middleton (strained right biceps) was activated from the 10-day IL. ... In corresponding moves for the four players placed on the COVID-19 IL, LHP Aaron Fletcher and RHPs Wyatt Mills and Yohan Ramírez were recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and the contract of INF Eric Campbell was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Padres: 3B Manny Machado got the night off because he's been dealing with nicks and bruises, manager Jayce Tingler said. UP NEXT LHP Justus Sheffield (3-3, 4.62) of the Mariners is scheduled to start Saturday night against rookie LHP Ryan Weathers (2-1, 1.37). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press

  • Catch this: Laureano, Pinder do it all, A's top Angels 8-4

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano homered among his four hits and made a leaping catch above the center-field wall, Chad Pinder hit a go-ahead drive in the seventh inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 Friday night. The A's led 6-4 in the seventh when the acrobatic Laureano reached over the fence to turn Anthony Rendon's bid for a tying homer into the the final out of the inning. Laureano hit a solo homer in the ninth for insurance and the third four-hit game of his career. Pinder, who had three hits and his own nifty grab, drove a fastball from Mike Mayers (1-3) into right-center to put Oakland back in front at 6-4. The second baseman, who homered for the second time this season, also came through with his glove. He had a diving catch on a shallow flyball to right-center by José Iglesias to end the fifth. Mark Canha and Jed Lowrie also went deep for the Athletics. Yusmeiro Petit (6-0), the second of four Oakland pitchers, allowed two runs in one inning but got the win. Jared Walsh and José Iglesias homered and Juan Lagares had a two-run triple for the Angels, who have dropped four of five since superstar outfielder Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf injury. Oakland got on the board first when Canha led off the third with his ninth homer, marking the second time this year he's gone deep in back-to-back games. The Angels responded in the bottom half when Iglesias lined a fastball from rookie James Kaprielian over the wall in center. After Oakland took a 3-1 lead in the sixth on Sean Murphy's two-run double, the Angels scored three times in the home half to take the lead. Walsh began the rally with a solo shot. Three batters later, Lagares lined a ball down the right-field line that took a couple caroms off the wall and led to a two-run triple and a short-lived Angels 4-3 advantage. FOR STARTERS Kaprielian allowed two runs on four hits and struck out nine in his second major league start. Los Angeles' José Quintana went a season-high 5 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts. ROJAS CLUTCH IN RIGHT Jose Rojas had the first two outfield assists of his career. The Angels right fielder prevented Oakland from adding on runs in the third when he fielded Pinder's double on one bounce, threw it to second baseman David Fletcher, who then relayed it to home to get Matt Olson at home. In the seventh, Rojas cleanly fielded Laureano's single and fired a perfect throw to catcher Drew Butera to tag Canha. Rojas is the first Angels outfielder with two assists in a game since Justin Upton on April 18, 2018, against Boston. TRAINER'S ROOM Athletics: P A.J. Puk (strained left biceps) will have another rehab appearance on Saturday at Triple-A Las Vegas after throwing a scoreless inning on Thursday. ... P Jesús Luzardo (broken left hand) is with the team on this road trip and will throw a bullpen session on Sunday. ... P Mike Fiers (lumbar strain) was moved to the 60-day injured list. Angels: P Chris Rodriguez (right shoulder inflammation) threw 25 pitches during a bullpen session. UP NEXT Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.88 ERA) is 3-0 and has held opponents to a .219 batting average over his last seven starts. Los Angeles lefty Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 5.56 ERA) is still looking for his first major league win as a starter. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Bauer K's 11, Dodgers beat Giants for fifth straight win

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A theatrical Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in his first career start against San Francisco, Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five by beating the Giants 2-1 Friday night. With the Dodgers down to only four available relievers, Bauer (5-2) held the Giants to two hits over 6 1/3 innings and threw a season-high 126 pitches. Bauer, who signed a $102 million, three-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, was up for the drama in his first experience of the rivalry. After he struck out Alex Dickerson to strand runners at second and third in the fourth inning, Bauer appeared to mimic placing a sword in its sheath on his waist. As he left the game to a chorus of boos from the Oracle Park crowd in the seventh, he cupped his hand to his ear and raised his arms to provoke Giants fans. With Kenley Jansen unavailable, Blake Treinen handled the ninth for Los Angeles and got his second save. Coming off an 8-1 homestand, Los Angeles pulled within one game of first-place San Francisco. The streaky Dodgers started the season 13-2, lost 15 of their next 20 games and have won nine of their last 10. A day after scoring 19 runs at Cincinnati, the Giants went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and had their five-game winning streak stopped. The Dodgers got all the offense they need edin the third off lefty Alex Wood (5-1). Mookie Betts doubled with one out and Taylor followed by crushing a 2-0 slider over the wall in straightaway center for a 2-0 lead. Opponents entered hitting just .131 with two extra-base hits against Wood’s slider. The Giants closed to 2-1 in the sixth without registering a hit. Bauer walked two and, with two outs, Evan Longoria’s comebacker deflect off the pitcher's glove. Bauer then threw past first base for an error that brought home an unearned run. ROSTER MOVES With their bullpen depleted after heavy use Thursday, the Dodgers selected the contract of right-hander Nate Jones from the minors. Jones was signed just last week after pitching for Atlanta earlier this season. Outfielder Luke Raley was optioned to clear a spot on the active roster and infielder Travis Blankenhorn was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The Giants promoted right-hander Nick Tropeano from Triple-A Sacramento, and he’s a candidate to potentially start Saturday after Logan Webb joined the injured list with a strained shoulder. TRAINER’S ROOM Dodgers: OF Cody Bellinger went 1 for 4 with an RBI for Triple-A Oklahoma City in his first rehab game as he works back from a fractured left leg. Giants: Backup catcher Curt Casali was OK after getting hit with a fastball on the elbow Thursday, manager Gabe Kapler said. UP NEXT RHP Walker Buehler (2-0, 2.98) takes the mound for Los Angeles on Saturday and is unbeaten over his past 17 regular-season starts dating back to September 2019. The Giants hadn't announced a starter. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Stiglich, The Associated Press

  • García's homer in 10th gives Rangers 7-5 win over Astros

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Texas Rangers a 7-5 victory over Houston on Friday night after Astros starter Tyler Ivey was spared a loss in his major league debut against his hometown team. García's opposite-field shot to right came with two outs after the Astros had rallied with a three-run eighth and gone ahead in the top of the 10th on Texas third baseman Brock Holt's second error of the game. García's homer was the team-leading 12th for the 28-year-old Cuban rookie. And it marked the first game-ending home run in the history of year-old Globe Life Field, giving the Rangers just their second win in 11 games. Slugger Joey Gallo kept the inning going with a walk from Bryan Abreu (2-3), who was an out away from his first career save. Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 15 games with tying single in Houston's three-run eighth. It ensured a no-decision for Ivey, who had a large group of family and friends in a suite about 40 miles from where he was a high school standout. Carlos Correa sparked the Astros' rally after replacing Almedys Díaz, who had left hamstring tightness, in the fifth when the star shortstop was supposed to have the night off. Correa's RBI double was followed by another from Jason Castro, who had three hits and scored the tying run. Ian Kennedy came on to face Altuve with two outs, and the Texas closer ended up with his first blown save of the season in 12 opportunities when the Houston star hit a liner to left center. Correa was the automatic runner in the 10th and scored when Holt threw wide of second base on Altuve's grounder with one out against left-hander Taylor Hearn (2-1). The tough ending for Houston came after Ivey no longer had to worry about taking the loss across the street from where he watched the Rangers growing up at open-air Globe Life Park. The 25-year-old's debut was inside year-old Globe Life Field, the $1.2 billion retractable roof stadium with a view through the huge windows above left field of what’s now a football venue. A lanky right-hander with a herky-jerky windup and high leg kick, Ivey retired the first seven Texas batters before Holt's solo homer got Texas even at 1. García had a tiebreaking two-run double in the fourth, and Nate Lowe added an RBI single in the fifth right after Ivey came out. Ivey, who pitched at Texas A&M as a freshman before going to junior college and getting drafted by the Astros in the third round in 2017, allowed six hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Kyle Gibson ended up with his fourth consecutive no-decision, giving up one run in six innings to tie the Texas franchise record with his ninth consecutive start of at least six innings with three or fewer runs allowed. All nine have come since the right-hander had the shortest opening day start in franchise history, getting one out while allowing five runs after being given a 5-0 lead. UP NEXT Astros: RHP Lance McCullers (3-1, 2.70 ERA) pitched six scoreless innings but got a no-decision in Houston's 6-2 victory over the Rangers on Sunday. He's making his 100th career start. Rangers: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-3, 5.93) has allowed six earned over his last 16 innings to get his ERA down from 7.39. Lyles outdueled Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in his most recent start, allowing a run in six innings in Texas' 5-2 win. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press