Uefa say Euro 2020 format plans remain unchanged despite reports over Russia move

Uefa has said it has no plans yet to change the format of Euro 2020 following reports the governing body is considering moving the tournament to Russia.

A report in French newspaper Le Parisien on Monday claimed Uefa were weighing up an option to use Russia as sole host for the finals next summer.

But, despite coronavirus infection rates rising across Europe and restrictions on travel, Uefa has said it has no plans to change its 12-city pan-continental format.

"Uefa intends to hold Euro 2020 in the format and the venues confirmed earlier this year and we are working closely with all host cities on preparations," Uefa’s statement read.

"Given the uncertainties surrounding Covid - over which neither Uefa nor the local organising bodies have control - it is currently too early to say whether those games in June and July will have restrictions either on fans or even their staging.

"Uefa’s efforts are currently focused on planning for a tournament in all 12 venues with fans.

"Decisions that run counter to that plan could be made much nearer the time if necessary but there are presently no plans to change any venue."

London is among the cities due to host Euro 2020, along with Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg.

The semi-finals and final are due to be held at Wembley.

England and Wales have already qualified for Euro 2020, which is due to start on June 11 next year.

Scotland and Northern Ireland face play-offs later this month.