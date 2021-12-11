UEFA confirm Tottenham vs Rennes will not be rescheduled with result to be decided by disciplinary body

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

UEFA have confirmed Tottenham’s postponed Europa Conference League match against Rennes will not be rescheduled.

Spurs announced on Wednesday that Thursday’s fixture could not take place after eight players and five members of staff tested positive for Covid.

Rennes criticised Tottenham for making a "unilateral decision" and accused Spurs of a “lack of fair play”.

Talks have been ongoing with both clubs over a new date but UEFA have said “a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found” and the result will now be decided by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

It is understood the outcome depends on several things, including whether Tottenham had enough players to fulfil the fixture, whether they or Rennes were unwilling to find a new date and also testing complexities.

A UEFA statement said: “Following a COVID-19 outbreak in the team of Tottenham Hotspur FC ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match against Stade Rennais FC, scheduled to take place on 9 December 2021 in London, the match could not take place.

“In accordance with Annex J of the UEFA Europa Conference League regulations, UEFA, in cooperation with the two clubs tried to find a viable solution in order to reschedule the match, so as to ensure the group stage could be completed accordingly.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found.

“As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the above-mentioned competition regulations.”

Read More

Tottenham vs Rennes clash is OFF due to Spurs’ Covid-19 outbreak confirm Uefa with clubs at loggerheads

Rennes hit out at decision to postpone Europa Conference League clash with Tottenham