UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Semi-final LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 to be played on Tuesday night, team RB Leipzig will go head-to-head against club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Champions League 2019-20 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain semi-finals fixture will be played at the Estadio da Luz and is scheduled to start at 12.30 am IST on August 19.

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain. Both the teams are currently struggling and aiming to reach their first Champions league final. PSG have reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1994-95. Both Red Bulls and PSG will be looking forward to creating history in the UEFA Champions League tonight.

UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

For the team news, Timo Werner will be missed as he chose an early move to Chelsea. The only absentee from the Leipzig's squad is Ibrahima Konate, who recently underwent a hip surgery. PSG, meanwhile, will be playing tonight without midfielder Marco Verratti and goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Angel Di Maria is expected to make an entry in the team tonight after being suspended against Atalanta.

RB Leipzig possible starting line-up: Gulacsi, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Angelino, Laimer, Kampl, Sabitzer, Olmo, Nkunku, Poulsen

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting line-up: Rico, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Di Maria, Paredes, Marquinhos, Neymar, Mbappe, Icardi

What time is the UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain semi-final kick-off?

The Champions League semifinals game between RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 12:30am IST on Wednesday, August 19 at Estadio da Luz.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain semi-final match?

Sony will broadcast all the UEFA Champions League matches LIVE in India this season. The semi-finals of UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Wednesday.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain semi-final fixture?

UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain semi-finals match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.