UDFA tracker: Two longtime Boise State starters are heading to ‘Music City’

Two Boise State players heard their names called in the NFL Draft on Saturday, stretching the Broncos’ streak to 14 years with at least one player being picked.

Safety JL Skinner went to the Denver Broncos early in the sixth round. Defensive tackle Scott Matlock was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers a few picks later.

Several former Boise State players will be signing undrafted free agent deals or earning rookie tryouts in the coming days. Check back often as we keep you updated on which former Broncos are one step closer to making their NFL dreams a reality.

OT John Ojukwu, Titans — The Boise native wasn’t drafted despite a career that included 32 consecutive starts at left tackle since 2020, but he’ll still get a shot at a pro career. Ojukwu confirmed Saturday that he has signed a free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The 6-foot-6, 309-pound lineman was a five-year starter at Boise State. He started at right tackle in 2018 and 2019 before replacing Ezra Cleveland at left in 2020. Ojukwu was a three-time All-Mountain West pick, and he made the first-team cut the past two seasons.

S Tyreque Jones, Titans — Ojukwu will have some company in Nashville, Tennessee. Jones also confirmed Saturday that he’s signing with the Titans. The native of San Bernardino, California, was a four-year starter at safety for Boise State, and he started at nickel last season.

Jones, who competed in the East-West Shrine game in January and earned an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, finished his college career with 157 tackles and four interceptions.

Edge George Tarlas, Raiders — Tarlas left Weber State to spend his final season of eligibility at Boise State, but his last season was cut short by a hip injury. That won’t stop him from chasing his dreams of an NFL career. Tarlas confirmed Saturday that he’s signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former standout at Borah High finished last season with 31 tackles and four sacks in seven games. He posted 17 sacks in five seasons at Weber State.

CB Caleb Biggers, Browns — Biggers transferred to Boise State in 2020 after three season at Bowling Green, and he developed into one of the Broncos’ top cornerbacks. He started 26 games the past two seasons at Boise State after starting 19 games at Bowling Green. The Baltimore, Maryland, native confirmed Saturday that he has signed with the Cleveland Browns. Biggers posted 72 tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception the past two years.

Columbia grad signs with Ravens

Former Oregon State offensive lineman Brandon Kipper, a Caldwell native, has signed a free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to the Oregonian.

The former standout at Columbia High started 45 games during the past five seasons at Oregon State, which is tied for sixth all-time in Beavers’ history. Kipper, a 6-6, 329-pound guard, was a three-time honorable mention All Pac-12 pick.