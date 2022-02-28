Udderly beautiful views in this week's photo album

This cow chews the scenery, as it were, in Grate's Cove. (Submitted by Eugene Howell - image credit)

Submitted by Eugene Howell

No, I don't apologize for that headline. Some weeks we could use a laugh and a moment's peace, and certainly these images capture the province's ability to offer small pockets of calm, with blue skies and gorgeous scenes a plenty as winter's cold and wild ocean waves rage all around.

Check out these photos, then read below to learn how to submit your own for next week's album!

Submitted by Julie Mullowney

Submitted by Joann Lethbridge

Submitted by Sandra Troke

Submitted by Greg Horner

Submitted by Michelle Saunders

Submitted by Lorraine Winsor

Submitted by Keith Phelan

Submitted by Daniel Ochotoena

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

