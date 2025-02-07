UCSB wins 81-75 over Cal State Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Stephan D. Swenson had 22 points in UC Santa Barbara's 81-75 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday night.

Swenson added six rebounds and seven assists for the Gauchos (15-8, 7-5 Big West Conference). Kenny Pohto scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Max Murrell shot 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

CJ Hardy led the Roadrunners (10-14, 4-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Jemel Jones added 16 points for Cal State Bakersfield. Corey Stephenson had 12 points, seven assists and two steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. UCSB hosts Hawaii and Cal State Bakersfield takes on UC Riverside on the road.

