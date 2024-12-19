UCSB Gauchos visit the Eastern Washington Eagles

UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 1-1 Big West) at Eastern Washington Eagles (3-8)

Cheney, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays UCSB in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 in home games. Eastern Washington is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Gauchos have gone 1-2 away from home. UCSB is ninth in the Big West with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Laurel Rockwood averaging 7.1.

Eastern Washington is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 38.7% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB averages 68.7 points per game, 1.8 more than the 66.9 Eastern Washington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is averaging 15.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles.

Jessica Grant averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press