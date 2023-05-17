UCP, NDP candidates set to make announcements in Alberta election campaign

The third week of the Alberta election campaign continues with the United Conservatives and New Democrats planning more announcements.

UCP candidates Devin Dreeshen and Demetrios Nicolaides are scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Calgary.

Shortly after, NDP candidates David Shepherd and Cam Heenan are set to make an announcement about improving the province’s EMS response times and growing capacity.

UCP Leader Danielle Smith and Alberta Party Leader Barry Morishita are set to attend a candidate debate tonight hosted by the Medicine Hat & District Chamber of Commerce.

On Tuesday, the NDP said it would raise the corporate income tax rate as part of a three-year fiscal plan, with the UCP responding that the plan will kill jobs and cause people to flee the province.

Albertans go to the polls on May 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press