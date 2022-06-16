UCP co-founder Brian Jean officially launches campaign to win party leadership

EDMONTON — The co-founder of Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party has officially launched his campaign to become its next leader.

Brian Jean lost the first UCP leadership fight to Premier Jason Kenney in 2017, but says he’s running again because it’s imperative the party get back on track by listening to people and fighting for a better deal for Alberta in Confederation.

Jean had previously announced he would be running but made it official tonight with a speech to 150 cheering supporters in a ballroom in west Edmonton.

He did not mention Kenney by name but told the crowd the UCP has failed Albertans by running a top-down, tone-deaf administration that picked fights with public workers including doctors, nurses and teachers.

He says his platform is based on keeping Alberta a proud province in Confederation but working hard to get a better return on issues such as equalization payments.

Jean is one of eight candidates who have announced they will run for the leadership, which will see a new leader, and premier, chosen on Oct. 6.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press