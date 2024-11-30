UConn's leading scorer Alex Karaban to miss Saturday's game against Maryland Eastern Shore

Hartford, Conn. (AP) — UConn's leading scorer Alex Karaban will not play in the second-ranked Huskies' game against visiting Maryland Eastern Shore, the university announced about 30 minutes before the start of Saturday's game.

Karaban was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury late in a loss to Dayton in the seventh-place game in the Maui Invitational. Karaban was cleared to fly back to Connecticut. He was at the XL Center riding a stationary bike while his teammates warmed up for the game and will join his teammates on the bench for the game.

Karaban is the only returning starter from last year's national championship team. He is the top scorer for the Huskies with an average of 15.9 points per game and tied for the team lead with 14 blocked shots.

This is just the second game that Karaban will miss in his third season with the Huskies.

Jim Fuller, The Associated Press